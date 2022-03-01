The Best Albums of 2022 (So Far)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

March marks two years since COVID-19 took center stage in America. And though the pandemic is far from over, the recent spate of suspended mask mandates, tour and festival announcements, and films released only to theaters relays an optimism in this relatively peaceful spring. (Well, it did until we started buzzing about World War III again.) Meanwhile, new albums of the young year find gifted songwriters searching for respite in this confusing time, each in their own way. Ahead, Vulture tallies the best we’ve heard since January. Make sure to check back in for monthly updates throughout 2022.

Earl Sweatshirt, SICK!

While his Odd Future mates Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator spent the past decade working toward the cinematic majesty of sprawling releases like Frank’s Blonde and Tyler’s Call Me When You Get Lost, Earl Sweatshirt receded into the confines of his own mind. On I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside and Some Rap Songs, he rapped capably about grief, depression, and failing coping mechanisms over insular beats. With this year’s SICK!, a tacit reaction to an emotionally taxing year, Sweatshirt tries again to lift himself out of the doldrums. The music is a little lighter, though no less weary, a lot closer in its scope and mix to the pained narratives and surprising crispness of the rapper/producer’s 2012 major-label debut, Doris. It’s a trip watching a master of his crafts working out how accessible they need to be.

Saba, Few Good Things

In the spirit of spooked, satirical songs on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly like “Wesley’s Theory” or “For Free,” Saba’s new album pokes at the pitfalls of prosperity. The Chicago rapper has finally attained the financial stability you could hear him hungering for in early 2010s mixtapes. Now the game is to never slip, because there are too many mouths to feed and no safety net protecting against failure. Few Good Things is about waiting for the other shoe to drop and freaking out over the prospect of things going well. The songs are deceptively sweet and tuneful but beset by incredible anxiety. A less experienced writer might have found a way to make these worried new-money anthems grate; a lesser rhymer and vocalist might have spun out on the sharp turns from psychedelic soul to bubbly pop rock to drill rap. It’s a testament to Saba’s talent and versatility that Few Good Things is a smooth ride.

Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

For years, you could surmise what a Big Thief record might sound like before you ever pressed play: cosmic country-rock descended from ‘70s Neil Young classics, rustic remembrances from singer-songwriter Adrienne Lenker, a shroud of ambient room noise. For this winter’s Dragon New Warm Mountain, Big Thief’s fifth album, the band shook up the process, recording on the east and west coasts and scenic spots in between. The same sound is there, but it’s evolving, growing more complex in its arrangements, zipping from pure country to indie folk, from eccentric arrangements to straight-up alt-rock. These songs take chances, and Lenker’s writing remains intense and impressionistic. “What’s it gonna take,” she asks in the genteel and reflective “Spud Infinity,” “to free the celestial body?”

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Weeknd songs have a unique, refined aesthetic — a little bit John Carpenter, a little bit Aubrey Graham, equally concerned with doling out suspenseful discomfort and blending hip-hop and R&B with elements of popular genres beyond the pale. Following the breakthrough of 2020’s After Hours — where Abel Tesfaye tapped the ambient producer Oneohtrix Point Never to beef up the textures bolstering his darkly enthralling songwriting — Dawn FM expands the artist’s sound while honoring the syrupy sonics of beloved releases like House of Balloons, dipping slick 21st century R&B in a vat of expertly curated 20th century nostalgia. It’s still incredibly catchy but eerily urgent, ill at ease in its debauchery, like a horror-movie party scene.

FKA Twigs, Caprisongs

Recorded during the unexpected solitude of quarantine amid pangs of nostalgia for nights out with friends, Caprisongs — singer FKA Twigs’s first mixtape and the follow-up to her exquisite 2019 studio album Magdalena — accomplishes with sound what the star couldn’t manage in isolation, conjuring vital global nightlife scenes as it balances crystalline electronic music, bedroom R&B, U.K. drill, dancehall, and Afrobeats. Working with Spanish musician El Guincho, hip-hop beat-maker Mike Dean, Venezuelan artist Arca, U.K. rappers Unknown T and Shygirl, and vocalists Jorja Smith and the Weeknd, FKA Twigs checks in on friends across continents, finding everyone pining for the same simple, communal comforts.

Beach House, Once Twice Melody

Once Twice Melody, the first double album from dream-pop vets Beach House, was rolled out over three months in four installments, easing listeners into its easy-going sprawl a few songs at a time. Once Twice makes admirable use of its 85-minute running time as it ushers the listener across surrealistic vistas and scenes of lovers breaking up and making up. Producing themselves for the first time, the duo of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally explore massive dance-pop tunes in the spirit of M83, jangling indie-rock jams recalling past successes like “Space Song” and “Lemon Glow,” and stately folk songs, steadied here as much by Legrand’s spectral vocals and mystical lyricism as by Scally’s hazy, enveloping accompaniment.