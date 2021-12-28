Amazon Prime Video’s Hocking a Bunch of Streaming Add-ons for 99 Cents

Streamliner At your service. Illustration: Martin Gee

The Latest Amazon Prime Video Deal Is for Add-ons

Cards on the table: This latest offering isn’t a deal on Amazon Prime itself but one for the different add-on channels you can sign up for through Prime Video. (If you do want ways to get Prime for cheap, keep scrolling.) Right now, Amazon Prime members can sign up for additional premium channels like Starz, Showtime, AMC+, PBS Kids, and more for 99 cents a month for two months. After those first two months are up, so’s the deal price. Starz reverts to $8.99, Showtime back to $10.99, and so on and so forth. These deals expire January 3, 2022, so snap them up before your New Year’s Eve festivities distract you.

To give you an idea of what these savings look like, here are some of the streaming services offered and their regular prices, plus how much they’re going for now.

Showtime: $10.99 $0.99/month

Paramount+: $9.99 $0.99/month

BET+: $9.99 $0.99/month

Epix: $9.99 $0.99/month

AMC+: $8.99 $0.99/month

Starz: $8.99 $0.99/month

Noggin: $7.99 $0.99/month

Acorn TV: $5.99 $0.99/month

Allblk: $4.99 $0.99/month

Discovery+: $4.99 $0.99/month

PBS Kids: $4.99 $0.99/month

How to Watch Prime Video Cheaply (and for Free)

The free trial is better than average. Amazon gives you 30 days — a full month of bingeing! — to decide if you want to stick with your Amazon Prime subscription. If you’ve never signed up before and are gearing up for some big purchases, it wouldn’t be a bad strategy to sign up and cancel once you’ve bought what you needed and burned through every season of The Expanse.

Don't have Amazon Prime?

Metro by T-Mobile offers it as a free perk. And Metro’s deal won’t turn back into a pumpkin at midnight. It’ll stay active indefinitely, and unlike other phone plans with streaming freebies, it offers more than just access to movies and TV. As we’ve reported before: “The Amazon membership includes the whole shebang: free shipping, exclusive deals, free music, free books, and access to Prime at Whole Foods Market.”

Spring for an annual plan. The standard monthly rate for Amazon Prime in the United States is $12.99 — just shy of $160 for a full year. Signing up for an annual plan of $119, a savings of roughly 25 percent, is a no-brainer if you know you’ll use it for that long. If you factor in that monthlong free trial above before you sign up for the yearly subscription, you’ll save about 30 percent in the first year.

