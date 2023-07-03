The Best Animated Movies of 2023 (So Far)

We may only be halfway through, but 2023 already has the best release calendar for blockbuster feature animation since at least 2009 — a year that began with Wall-E winning an Oscar and saw the theatrical bows of Up, Coraline, Secret of Kells, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, and Fantastic Mr. Fox. This one feels just as stuffed: It’s already given us a joyous graphic-novel adaptation we feared we’d never see, a new Spider-Verse film pulsating with energy, and the return of an anime master not named Hayao Miyazaki. It will soon deliver the latest (last??) film by Miyazaki himself, a fresh new take on TMNT, the triumphant conclusion to the long-running ancestral trauma pageant The Venture Bros., and even another Chicken Run, to name a few. For now, though, it’s enough to bask in the seven features below that have wowed us for one reason or another.
Nimona
In 2021, years into the film’s development at Blue Sky Studios (the animation shop behind Ice Age), the staff of Nimona got tragic news: Its new owners at Disney were killing Blue Sky after acquiring its parent company Fox, and the film — reportedly after Disney execs whined about a same-sex kiss — was to be buried along with the studio. Two and a half years later, the film is finally out, after a rescue by Annapurna Pictures, DNEG Animation, and Netflix, and it is far better than anyone could have hoped. Based on the comic by ND Stevenson, Nimona is a queer parable about a shape-shifter who refuses to adhere to society’s rules for what she should look like or whom she should present as. When she meets a knight, Ballister Boldheart, who is falsely accused of killing the queen, the two team up and take a stand against the repressive order that previously employed him. Nimona’s action is staged in a stylized blend of 2-D and 3-D animation, which crescendos toward a kaiju-size climax. But the way the film foregrounds the friendship between the ever-fluid Nimona and her gay bestie Boldheart, voiced respectively by Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed, is what makes it beautiful.
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Incomprehensibly, this is the summer’s best mermaid movie. The competition for that distinction isn’t very strong, of course, but Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is nonetheless a fun little sea-monster mash about a young kraken whose powers awaken just as she tries to work up the courage to ask her crush to prom. She has to tap those powers and overcome her awkwardness around fitting in at school as she gets caught in a multigenerational war between her race and the mermaids. The animation and character designs are rubbery and noodly, in a good way, and the voice cast led by Lana Condor, Toni Collette, and Jane Fonda is excellent. Ruby Gillman’s not flawless: The plot feels a bit too close to Turning Red (though not nearly as earnest), and you may come away from it wondering who signed off on the illogical joke that everybody believes that the blue, wiggly-armed sea creatures living among humans are just “from Canada!” But it makes up for it elsewhere, with beautiful underwater sequences and a final mermaid-kraken showdown set to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Burning.”
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The labor that went into the Spider-Verse sequel’s hyperkinetic, ultrastylized animation is undeniable from the first scene — an opener that leads with pops of color and line work precisely timed to the aggressive pounding Gwen Stacy inflicts upon her drum kit. As a resident of Earth-65, she moves in a world of mood-ring watercolors, one of several uniquely illustrated universes the movie uses to show off its artistic chops and creative ambitions. Miles Morales looks fresher than ever, zipping and flipping and thwip!ing through the frame, and his character arc in this film is as compelling as it was in his first — a journey that cannily lets his attachments to his family and civilian future mirror the attachment he shares with his Spider-brethren and superhero destiny. Its plot stops short on a brutal cliffhanger, yes, but unlike other recent two-part films, the primary thematic threads of Across the Spider-Verse almost all find their conclusions. It’s not half a movie. In fact, it’s a more complete movie than most superhero fare dares to be these days. And stylistically, it’s self-evidently one of the most visually complex and inspired films of the decade.
Suzume
Makoto Shinkai, one of the best anime feature directors of the last 20 years, released what might be his finest film yet. His newest teen protagonist, Suzume, has to prevent a mythologically huge worm from crashing into the nation’s cities and landscapes, practically traveling the entire length of Japan locking up inter-dimensional doors that have gone haywire to do so. Along the way, Shinkai balances his apocalyptic terrors with levity. Suzume is a fantastical road movie that, among other delights, features a mischievous talking cat, a cranky three-legged chair that can also talk (and hobble, run, and get into trouble), and several obvious and not-so-obvious winks at popular anime that came before it. Its director is known for throwing himself in every aspect of his productions, from the screenwriting to creating the backgrounds to the storyboards, and he’s said that he created this film to reckon with Japan’s tragic, recent history of ecological disaster but also to make people laugh. Suzume aces that test.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The year’s biggest, silliest IP grab is also its hottest at the box office — now a $1.339 billion worldwide hit that’s topped every other 2023 release so far. The Chris Pratt–led movie has made about 36 times what the notorious live-action Super Mario Bros. flop did 30 years ago. It’s also pretty good for what it is: a highly watchable, 92-minute color wheel of Nintendo fan service. Its spins through Mario game mainstays like the Mushroom Kingdom, the Jungle Kingdom, and Rainbow Road are all delightful. And though The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes basically no narrative risks, it’s also not as irritating as a more winking movie would have been. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic give Mario about as simple a character arc as his games do, liberally mine elements from those games, and cram them in as many of Illumination’s thrillingly artistic sequences as the run time can support. We call that an “Okey dokey!”
Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman
Perhaps the least approachable film on this list, Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman adapts not just one Haruki Murakami short story but six of them, borrowing its title from one of the author’s collections. Director Pierre Földes sets his film in the aftermath of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, adapting the plot of “Super-Frog Saves Tokyo,” in which an amphibian enlists a morose banker to prevent a giant worm from annihilating the city. Földes then uses that premise to weave more of Murakami’s stories into the narrative. (Suzume, coincidentally, was inspired by the same Japanese myths.) It’s animated in 2-D, with crisp line work and a muted color palette that sometimes slips into eerie, surreal territory before the end. Földes achieved this with a process similar to rotoscoping, staging live actors as reference models for much of the film’s action before his animators turned their artist into the finished, weird-in-a-good-way final product.
Unicorn Wars
The “Care Bears meets Apocalypse Now” label this movie’s gotten isn’t exaggeration. Director Alberto Vazquez’s movie pits colorful, cuddly cubs against a mysterious race of black unicorns in bloody, vengeful conflict. This one of the funniest and most grotesque animated fantasy films of the decade — in which we get to know an adorable, richly designed cast of ursine characters before they meet their brutally gory ends. Along the way, Unicorn Wars offers commentary on the nature of conflict and the human bear condition, ultimately making a statement on militarism, propaganda, and religion. “All empires and all nations have their narratives to justify the wars,” Vazquez has said in an interview. Unicorn Wars is the sort of film that has no realistic shot at something like an Academy Award, even for animation, but it’s a great example of what the medium is capable of achieving.