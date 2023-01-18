8 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Read by: Prince Harry

Length: 15 hrs, 39 mins

Speed I listened: Mostly 1.75x, but 1.5x for the stuff about his frostbitten penis

Listening to this book was a special form of insufferable torture. Time and again, as I zipped through it, I’d text friends saying “I hate Harry.” But I couldn’t stop, because Spare is a strange, contemporary artifact in the game of What Was This Person Thinking? Just him announcing the title of his book and his name—“by Prince Harry”—is weird. Does he call himself Prince Harry when he signs up for a SoulCycle class? It’s probably unfair to wonder if, IRL, Harry actually uses the expressions leitmotif and Kafkaesque and emotional cul-de-sac. But I do question why he chooses to tell us that he’s drunk alcoholic beverages out of friends’ prosthetic legs multiple times. I mean, I Googled it, and it’s a thing, but Harry feels we should know that he’s done this on enough occasions that he can’t remember if he drank out of a prosthetic leg on a particular evening while visiting the South Pole? I don’t know, Harry. The frostbitten penis stuff has been covered ad nauseam, but my jaw just kept dropping even after that. However, his short singing selection from Elton John’s “Your Song” is a surprising highlight.