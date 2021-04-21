8 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Photo: Publisher

Length: 10 hrs, 3 mins

Read by: the author

Speed you can listen: at least 1.6x, but switch to 1x for the songs that end each chapter

I listened to much of this new memoir, by the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, while swimming laps. I was testing a pair of waterproof Zygo headphones, and Carlile’s melodic lilt certainly enhanced my already meditative breaststroke. Broken Horses starts rather inauspiciously. As a young woman, she attempts to find her voice and questions her sexuality, her familial relationships, her religion, and whether all her earnings as a teenager should really be going to raise her pet stallion. Things get more interesting in later chapters with the love affairs, the pill-popping, and the calls from Elton John — he answers the phone pretending to be a Disney witch. A huge bonus: Carlile ends each chapter with acoustic covers of some of her catalog and favorite songs. I pictured her recording them during the pandemic in a small closet full of cowboy boots in the wee small hours of the morning, after her wife and kids had conked out, but now that I think about it, she probably has a music studio at home.