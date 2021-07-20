7 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Photo: Courtesy of the Publisher

Read by: The authors

Length: 13 hours, 19 minutes

Speed you can listen: I sometimes cranked it up to 2.3x

This memoir is so much more than a curiosity. I was thrilled to see it debut on the New York Times Best Sellers list at No. 3. The audio version, featuring Trejo’s addictively grisly staccato, is really a trip; you don’t even need to wash it down with a Trejo taco or doughnut. Trejo has been in a staggering number of movies, but the self-described “most killed actor in history” was once a troubled Angeleno high-school delinquent who got “kicked out for tearing off a kid’s face with [his] teeth.” This is a long audiobook, mostly because Trejo speaks very slowly, but I could have listened to it for the whole month of July. His candor, honesty, and wisdom about his time in jail, his various affairs, and his short career as a firefighter are as sublime as any I’ve encountered in a Hollywood memoir in some time. A favorite line: “When someone complains on a movie set, I say, ‘Try fighting fire, asshole.’”