8 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Photo: Publisher

Read by: The author

Length: 6 hours, 41 minutes

Speed I listened: 2.1x

The title of this book is very much in my wheelhouse. It’s not like I even knew who Daniel Sloss was when I started it. I assumed he was a shrink. He’s not. He’s a moppy-haired Scottish comedian. There’s a tough-love, self-help undercurrent running through this book, though, and, at least while I was listening, I found it very enlightening and illuminating. Sloss makes the point that when you’re lonely, you do the wrong things. You do things that make you even sadder, like listening to depressing music or watching romantic comedies. “The more people in the porn you’re watching, the lonelier you are,” Sloss explains. “I think it was Nelson Mandela who said that.” That made me guffaw. Sloss writes that his goal here is to make you “snort on a bus” as you’re listening. I’m pretty sure I did that on the M66 to Lincoln Center.