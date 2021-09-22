7 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Read by: Caroline Lee

Length: 18 hours, 3 minutes

Speed I listened: 1.7x

I can’t quite parse the phenomenon that is Liane Moriarty, the writer who brought us both Big Little Lies (which is also an HBO series in which Nicole Kidman participates in therapy) and Nine Perfect Strangers (which is also a Hulu series in which Nicole Kidman is in charge of therapy). One of the reasons I made it through all 18 hours of this family drama masking as a whodunnit was because I found the narrator’s Australian accent so appealing. If I couldn’t go to Sydney this summer, was this the next best thing? I did want to know how things worked out for this family of tennis aficionados. The tennis throughline struck me as strange, and I am a teensy bit concerned that there may not be a great part for Nicole Kidman in this one.