Batman for Real (and Aspiring) Nerds

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson in The Batman. Photo: Warner Bros.

The popularity of superheroes is almost impossible to quantify. Would one weigh box-office receipts against online searches? How about video games and licensed clothing? Do eBay listings count?

There is one place where there’s a clear winner: Comic books, where Batman is the undisputed king. He’s appeared in more individual stories, series, and issues than any other superhero, and that dominance isn’t just because he’s been around longer than other characters: Last year, the Dark Knight appeared in roughly 100 more issues and more than twice as many series as any other DC or Marvel character. In March 2020, the last complete month the two companies used the same distributor, Comichron recorded its estimated shipments of Batman comics at more than 400,000 issues; Spider-Man was second, at around 250,000. (The gap was even larger when it came to graphic novels: 12,696 to 3,532.)

The massive number of Batman stories poses a challenge for anyone looking for a toehold into that world. A couple of years ago, I began systematically reading and cataloging everything written during what’s referred to as Batman’s “Modern Era” to figure out what’s actually worth reading — and in what order. The Modern Era began in 1986, the year that, as anyone who’s geeked about comics take pains to tell you, comics like Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns upended the entire industry by showing that superhero narratives could be both artistically relevant and profitable at the same time.

In The Dark Knight Returns, Miller, artist Klaus Janson, and colorist Lynn Varley transformed Bruce Wayne from a seemingly ageless and good-natured playboy into a lonesome and bitter 55-year-old man who is a long hard decade removed from his crime-fighting days. Wayne’s return to Batman’s cape and cowl seemed more driven by disgust than duty, more Dirty Harry than Don Diego de la Vega. The four-issue miniseries was dense and brutal, overtly political and ultraviolent. Its success showed what was possible when one of the world’s best-known superheroes was removed from the constraints of his back catalog. Once Batman wasn’t weighed down with continuity questions and the conventions of the category, it was possible to make his motivations more blurred, his personality more mature. As Time’s Lev Grossman put it when he named The Dark Knight Returns one of the best graphic novels ever written, “A major superhero had never felt this real before” — although I think what he really meant was that a major superhero had never felt that real to adults before.

The Dark Knight Returns was published at a pivotal moment for DC: Its first two issues came out just as the company was wrapping up a massive crossover event called “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which blew up the company’s comically complicated multiverse in favor of one all-encompassing reality. That type of across-the-board hard reboot had never been done in comics before, and it set the stage for “Year One,” a four-issue Batman origin story by Miller that came out in 1987 and changed Batman forever. Miller kept the most basic elements of Bruce Wayne’s past intact: His parents were still murdered coming out of a movie theater and his alter ego was still inspired when a bat flew through a window at Wayne Manor. But in Miller’s hands, the character was grounded in the real world in a way that he’d never been in the past. Wayne’s success was anything but preordained: In the first issue alone, he is stabbed by an underage sex worker, shot by the police, arrested, and at risk of bleeding out. The antagonists were corrupt cops, crooked politicians, and the mob, not purple-haired clowns or clay monsters.

That shift in tone — an expanded emotional palette, moral ambiguity, and an ever-present possibility of failure — would define the character for the next quarter-century. It was so successful that DC started creating new monthly Batman-focused titles, including ones with stories that appeared in no particular order but were from the first decade of Batman’s career — years before the stories appearing in the main Batman titles at the time took place. By the time DC’s next reboot occurred in 2011, the Modern Era included more than 1,000 issues of Batman-focused content and an additional 1,000-plus issues of Gotham-centric titles like Catwoman, Gotham Central, Nightwing, Robin — you get the idea. The era ended with Grant Morrison’s awesomely vertiginous multiyear run on three separate Batman titles, a sprawling and joyous capstone overstuffed with references and allusions to the decades of Batman stories that had already been written. It was a brilliant concluding counterweight to the saga Miller had started, and it left diehard fans ecstatic … and newbies with absolutely no idea where to start.

DC does a singularly awful job at managing its legacy: The company is rarely explicit about what stories exist within normal continuity and what are non-canonical one-offs, and its collected editions are of wildly varying quality, often incomplete, and seem to go out of print as soon as they appear. Numerous Batman timelines are available online, but almost all of them are either too confusing to be helpful or they’re obviously wrong, woefully incomplete, or too complete.

Some people learned new languages or wrote novels during COVID; I made spreadsheets. At press time, my Modern Era Batman timeline/chronology has mushroomed to more than 400 pages. It has become the data set I’ve used to put together a comprehensive, chronological list that doesn’t include everything written — just the titles that are important touchstones or actually worth checking out.

The selections here focus on the first five years of the Modern Era, covering Batman’s formative pre-Robin period. They take on an added relevance with the release of director Matt Reeves’s film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, which takes place during Batman’s second year — a time when the Caped Crusader was still unsure of himself and his place in Gotham City. While Reeves ​​has cited several of these titles as inspiration, The Batman draws from a deeper well of comic-book source material than any previous big-screen adaptation. I’ve included both the titles Reeves has explicitly referred to as well as a handful of other stories that are referenced in his movie; taken together, this loosely chronological selection provides an excellent entrée into the character and his world.

Note: This list includes multi-issue stories that were later packaged as trade paperbacks, stories that were told in single issues of preexisting titles, and “one-shots,” or stand-alone publications that did not appear in an ongoing series. All of the titles below can be purchased in digital format on Amazon’s comiXology and are also available on DC Universe Infinite, the company’s subscription-based online portal; several are also available in book form.

Key 🏆: All-Time Classic 👏: Crowd-Pleaser 📖: Deeper Dive 🤓: Obsessives Only 🦇: Source material for the movie

YEAR ONE . By Frank Miller (writer), David Mazzucchelli (art), Richmond Lewis (colors), and Todd Klein (letters) Photo: Publisher Appeared in: Batman #404-407, February to May 1987

Time period: January 4-December 3

Available in print: As a trade paperback, a DC Absolute Edition, and, as of March 29, part of a box set of books that inspired The Batman This story starts with a 25-year-old Bruce Wayne returning to Gotham after secretly training abroad for the past dozen years. (He’ll turn 26 on February 19.) That same day, newly hired Gotham City PD lieutenant James Gordon arrives in the city after being drummed out of the Chicago force. Miller introduces Carmine “The Roman” Falcone and Sal Maroni here, mobsters who would go on to play significant roles in Batman comics and movies, including The Batman. Selina Kyle dons the Catwoman suit for the first time in June of this year. . By Steve Englehart (writer), Javier Pulido (art), Dave Stewart (colors), and Willie Schubert (letters) Appeared in: The Batman Chronicles #19, December 1999

Time period: April 9-April 12

Available in print: As part of the Tales of the Batman: Steve Englehart collection Englehart’s work on Batman in the 1970s is widely credited with returning the character to his pulp-detective roots (perhaps most vocally by Englehart himself, who also claims that Tim Burton’s original Batman movie and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight were based in part on his stories and ideas). “Date With an Angel” begins on “Batman Day 4” with Bruce romancing a new lady friend, and it depicts the precise moment Bruce realizes that being Batman is going to absolutely wreck his personal life. . By Mindy Newell (writer), Joe Brozowski (pencils), Michael Bair (inks), Adrienne Roy (colors), and Augustin Mas (letters) Appeared in: Catwoman #1-4, Feb-May 1989

Time period: February-December 31

Available in print: On eBay as a trade paperback or individual comic issues . By Jordan B. Gorfinkel and Jim Balent (writers), James Hodgkins (pencils and inks), Buzz Setzer (colors), and Albert DeGuzman (letters) Appeared in: Catwoman (Vol. 2) Annual #2, July 1995

Time Period: Fall (Year One) — January (Year Two)

Available in print: On eBay as a single issue Two years after “Batman: Year One” was published, Catwoman got her own origin story (and her first-ever solo title) in a four-issue story arc called “Her Sister’s Keeper” that was written by Mindy Newell, a comic icon who was the first ongoing female author on Wonder Woman. A dark, brutal tale that overlaps in multiple places with Miller’s story, this starts with Selina being beaten unconscious by a pimp and ends with her questioning whether she’s a murderer. In between, she’s trained by Ted “Wildcat” Grant, a former boxer who, it will later be revealed, also trained Bruce Wayne. Six years after “Her Sister’s Keeper” was published, Selina was given an entirely new origin story called “Catwoman: Year One.” In this version, Selina is trained by the Armless Master, a martial arts master with, you guessed it, no arms; she also forms a bitter rivalry with another of the Armless Masters disciples who calls himself Hellhound. So which version is the “real” one? My vote goes to Her Sister’s Keeper, which is both a better story and is referenced more frequently by future Batman arcs that are definitively canonical. First seen in: The villain/anti-hero who came to be known as Catwoman first appeared in “The Cat” (Batman #1, Spring 1940), where she spent much of the story dressed as an old woman. As soon as she shed her disguise, however, it was clear she’d aroused Batman’s interest: After allowing her to escape by “accidentally” bumping into Robin, Batman thinks to himself, “Lovely Girl! .. What eyes! — Say.. Mustn’t forget I’ve got a girl named Julie. Oh well.. She still had lovely eyes! .. Maybe I’ll bump into her again sometime..” . By Dennis O’Neil (writer), Edward Hannigan (pencils), John Beatty (inks), Richmond Lewis (colors), and John Costanza (letters) Appeared in: Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #1-5, November 1989 to March 1990

Time period: January 4-December 30 (with an additional prelude that takes place “several years ago”)

Trope alert: Someone learns Bruce Wayne’s secret identity and immediately dies or is killed.

Available in print: On eBay as individual comic issues “Shaman,” which launched the third of DC’s monthly Batman titles (and the first new one since 1940), starts with Bruce on the mountains of Alaska shadowing a bounty hunter. When the assassin they’re tracking gets the drop on them, Bruce is rescued from hypothermia and dehydration by a winsome native Alaskan and her grandfather, “a tribal shaman … medicine man.” O’Neil is revered by many Batman fans: Working with artist Neal Adams in the 1970s, he revived Two-Face and the Joker, created uber-villain Ra’s al Ghul, and foregrounded Batman’s compulsive brooding. Some of his stories, however, have not aged well: al Ghul, with his Fu Manchu mustache, vague “Asian” garb, vast criminal empire, and gorgeous temptress daughter, is a collection of the worst Yellow Peril stereotypes. “Shaman,” written during O’Neil’s decade-and-a-half run editing all of the Batman titles, leans on some similar cultural stereotypes: Native cultures are exoticized and exalted even as native peoples are demeaned as being superstitious, weak-willed, and prone to alcoholism. . By Matt Wagner (writer and artist), Dave Stewart (colors), and Rob Leigh (letters) Appeared in: Batman and the Monster Men #1-6, January-June 2006

Time period: Winter

Trope alert: Billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne gets lots of sex, but his secret identity precludes long-term intimacy.

Available in print: As part of the Legends of the Dark Knight: Matt Wagner collection. . By Doug Moench (writer), Paul Gulacy (pencils), Terry Austin (inks), and Steve Oliff (letters) Appeared in: Legends of the Dark Knight #11-15, September 1991-February 1992

Time period: Winter

Available in print: On eBay as a trade paperback or individual comics issues These two stories about mad scientist/supervillain Hugo Strange highlight some of the challenges of creating coherent superhero chronologies. “Monster Men,” a horror homage about cannibalistic mutants that portrays the first time that Strange and Batman encounter (or are even aware of) each other, contains multiple lines indicating that it takes place during Batman’s second year. (It also brings one of Bruce Wayne’s first love interests, Julie Madison, into Modern Era continuity.) “Prey” opens with Strange’s obsession with Batman in full bloom … but is very clearly set during Batman’s first year. (Both stories also seem to show Bruce unveiling the Batmobile for Alfred for the first time.) Since “Monster Men” came later, the easiest solution would be to assume it retconned “Prey” out of existence, but both tales are referenced by stories that occur later in Batman’s career — and more importantly, both are great fun. The easiest solution is to slot “Monster Men” first and assume and ignore the niggling details that would put it later. First seen in: “Monster Men” is an update of the 1940 comic “The Giants of Hugo Strange” (Batman #1, Spring 1940), back when Batman was machine-gunning, hanging, and gassing bad guys like it was nobody’s business.

YEAR THREE . By Dwayne McDuffie (writer), Val Semeiks (pencils), Dan Green (pens), James Sinclair and Digital Chameleon (colors), and Kurt Hathaway (letters) Appeared in: Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #156-158, August-October 2002

Time period: Winter

Trope alert: Women only appear as murder victims and are only present to move the plot forward. Also, rich people suck.

Available in print: On eBay as a trade paperback or as individual comics issues Would it surprise you to learn that comic books are overwhelmingly written by white men? McDuffie, who died in 2011, co-founded Milestone Media in 1993 in an effort to address a lack of minority representation both behind the scenes and on the page. This snuff-film saga centers on a blind grifter who can see through other people’s eyes — including Batman’s and a murderer’s — after he touches them. . By Doug Moench (writer), Tony Wong (artist), and Kurt

Hathaway (letters) Appeared in: One-shot, August 2003

Time period: Winter

Available in print: On eBay as a trade paperback More snuff films, now with snakes! Batman travels to Hong Kong to crack a case, which places him in the crosshairs of organized crime. The art by Wong, arguably the most famous Hong Kong manga artist ever, is resplendent.

YEAR FOUR . By Darwyn Cooke (writer and artist) and Jon Babcock (letters) Photo: Publisher Appeared in: One-shot, August 2000

Time period: Winter

Trope alert: Is Batman a mask that Bruce Wayne wears… or is it the other way around?

Available in print: As a trade paperback, and, as of March 29, as part of a box set of books that inspired The Batman Subtitled “A Psychotic Slide Into the Heart of Darkness,” this comic features a disembodied Batman haranguing Bruce Wayne and focuses on the central quandaries at the heart of Batman’s character: Does his vow against killing criminals ultimately lead to more death and violence? Ego has always given chronologists fits: Bruce explicitly refers to having been a vigilante for three years, but Batman makes reference to Robin, who doesn’t come on the scene until year five. Some people place this as late as year twenty; I think it’s very clearly an early-in-Batman’s career tale (and Reeves seems to agree). . By Archie Goodwin (writer), Scott Hampton (artist), and Tracy Hampton Munsey (letters) Appeared in: One-shot, August 1992

Time period: July

Available in print: On eBay as a trade paperback An astounding piece of work about child abuse that includes some of the most affecting pieces of comic art ever published. In one scene, Batman removes his mask in an attempt to communicate with a mute child; in another, James Gordon apologizes after losing his temper with his young son. Hampton’s eerily beautiful watercolors are completely sui generis. . By the same team that produced The Long Halloween Appeared in: Batman: Dark Victory #0-14, November 1999-December 2000

Time period: July (Year Four)–November (Year Five)

Available in print: As a trade paperback, a deluxe edition, and as part of the Batman by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale Omnibus This story, about a serial killer targeting cops, is billed as a sequel to The Long Halloween. It closes out Batman’s career as a solo crimefighter: Dick Grayson first appears in Dark Victory No. 9 and debuts as Robin in No. 13. Sale’s work has never been better: The five wordless pages that show Dick’s parents plummeting to their death as Bruce looks on are remarkable.

YEAR FIVE . By the Long Halloween team with colorist Dave Stewart replacing Gregory Wright Photo: Publisher Appeared in: Catwoman: When In Rome 1-6, November 2004-August 2005

Time period: Mid-February-late August

Available in print: As a deluxe edition (out March 22) and as part of the Batman by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale Omnibus

Selina/Catwoman plays a significant role in the first half and the conclusion of “Dark Victory”; “When in Rome,” which was published five years later, occurs simultaneous to issues #6-12 and helps explain why Catwoman was always hanging around the Falcones during “The Long Halloween” — and in The Batman. . By Ted McKeever (writer and artist), Digital Chameleon (colorist), and Willie Schubert (letters) Photo: Publisher Appeared in: Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #74-75, August-September 1995

Time period: Early spring

Available in print: On eBay as individual comics issues McKeever is a self-taught artist who started his career doing courtroom sketches for ABC News; his stories and illustrations are infused with a disquieting surrealness. Here, a slaughterhouse worker overcome by existential dread becomes a self-appointed Grim Reaper; the evolution of how he understands who and what Batman is is masterful. . By Sam Kieth (writer and artist), José Villarrubia (colors) and Sal Cipriano (letters) Appeared in: Batman Confidential #40-43, March-June 2010

Time period: Spring

Available in print: As a trade paperback A predictably bizarre offering from The Maxx creator Sam Kieth. While hunting a monster that appears to eat the homeless, Batman forms an intimate (but nonsexual) bond with Callie, a blind social worker who also lost her mother to violence. In the end, Batman protects Callie from the monster — but not from falling down in the street. . By Chris Claremont (writer), Steve Rude (pencils), and Mark Buckingham (pens) Appeared in: The Batman: Black & White Volume 2 collection, 2008.

Time period: Early summer

Available in print: As part of the Batman: Black & White Volume 2 collection An old flame asks Bruce Wayne to babysit her two young sons. He gets peed on, freaks out over a toy cap gun, and cries a little when the boys tell him, “Don’t be sad. We’ll protect you.” For parents, it’ll spark all the feels.