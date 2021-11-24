3 Months of Discovery+ Cost 3 Whole Dollars Right Now

The fastest way to financial ruin is paying full price for every streaming service out there. To keep you solvent, we’re constantly watching for new deals, promotions, and full-on freebies. Check back here or follow us on Twitter for updates.
The Latest Discovery+ Deal
Discovery+ houses a dozen of channels, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, OWN, and several more. For three months, you can get Discovery+ for just $1 per month. The offer only applies to the Discovery+’s ad-supported — oh, excuse me, “Ad-Lite” — package and is good through Cyber Monday, on November 29. You can binge your heart out on everything from Chopped to 90 Day Fiancé, down $4 from the regular $5 per-month subscription fee. There is no discount on the Discovery+ ad-free package, which goes for $7 a month.
Also Keep in Mind …
Discovery+ has a free trial. For those just looking to sample a taste of titles like Holiday Baking Championship or Swimming With Monsters, the service offers seven days gratis.
Students get a kickback. Once your three months of $1 streaming ends, hop on to the student plan for $3 a month. You save 40 percent on Discovery+ (the Ads-All-Day-Everyday plan) so you can focus on your studies instead of paying the full rate.
Verizon fam need not pay. For select Verizon customers, you can get Discovery+ free for 12 months. After the year’s up, you will be billed $7 a month for the subscription.
While You’re Here
Don’t miss out on our other Paramount+ features, resources, and coverage.
How to Gift Discovery+
… And all the other major streaming platforms. Give the gift of reality TV and spice up the holiday season.
How to Keep Up On All Things Discovery+
Read the latest news on everything related to Discovery+ here on Vulture.
And as promised a few hundred words ago, if you follow Streamliner on Twitter, we’ll keep you posted on new money-saving bonanzas.