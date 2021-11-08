Disney+ Minuses $6 From Its Price

Streamliner At your service. Illustration: Martin Gee

The Latest Disney+ Deal

For one month, the streamer is knocking Disney+’s $8 monthly fee down to just $2. The offer is good for new subscriptions today through November 14, and while it’s a savings of only six dollars across 30 days, it may grease the wheels if you’re eyeing Disney+’s upcoming releases. On November 12 (henceforth renamed Disney+ Day), a bunch of stuff hits the site: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, season two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and the Disney+ original Home Sweet Home Alone, among others. Marvel’s Hawkeye drops less than two weeks later. And six bucks ain’t nothing. It’s two coffees. It’s shipping. It might be inner peace. Trust your feelings, and may the Force be with you.

Don't have Disney+?

Is there a way to get Disney+ for free? Actually, yes! It’s through a rival company’s music arm. If you’re not happy with Spotify, Apple Music, or the other song streamers out there, signing up for Amazon Music Unlimited will grant you Disney+ for free for six months. (Note: If you already have Amazon Music Unlimited, you can get the deal but only for three months.) Both plans are $8 per month, so not a bad two-for-one between the Galactic Empire and the Barony of Bezos.

Another free option is to get it as part of a bundle of streaming services offered through Verizon Wireless. Certain Verizon plans get you not just Disney+ but also Hulu, ESPN+, AMC+, and Apple Arcade.

If you want a solid, evergreen deal on Disney+: The “keep everyone sane” deal: $14 per month for Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. That gets you Disney stuff, Star Wars, Marvel, Hulu’s robust film-and-TV catalogue (Parasite! Reservation Dogs! Aniara!), and, uh, sports. Take advantage of media consolidation while you can; it saves you $8 per month compared with tallying the services. And if Hulu’s ads bug you, upgrade the bundle to $20 a month to banish them.

The deal you missed: Through Target, of all places. A limited-time deal in August knocked the annual subscription price for Disney+ down to $60 for users who spent $25 or more on Target’s website. Given that the annual subscription to Disney+ is $80 (a 17 percent discount off its monthly subscription), an added $20 off the price tag was more than welcome. With the holidays coming, it’s possible more deals like will this pop up.

