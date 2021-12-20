The Year in Culture

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of the studios

Our critics break down what goes into naming the best of the year. Here, a conversation among critics Alison Willmore, Bilge Ebiri, and Angelica Jade Bastién about how we made our lists, what this year in movies was like, and what we’re furious we had to leave off: “This was an overwhelming year in film. There have been so many movies — some held over from last year, some new — that I have never felt less like I’ve had a handle on things.”