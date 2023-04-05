The Best Comedy Books of 2023 (So Far)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Marty Beckerman, McSweeney’s, Stone Soup, NYU Press, Wayne State University Press

Comedy is often reactive, historically and in practice. Humor helps us comment on the world around us, make fun of that which needs to be made fun of, and process an increasingly absurd world that was actually always nonsense. In that regard, comedy as a genre has always been ephemeral, but that’s where comedy books come in. These books preserve and legitimize humor, they maintain a permanent record of whatever people are upset about or reacting to during a certain era, and add to the general discourse.

That’s all pretty pretentious, but then, aren’t books on the whole a bit much? All high and mighty with their printed words on paper, bound between two thicker pieces of paper? Here then is a record of our times, via the best comic minds of our current moment. These are the best comedy books of 2023 — nonfiction, fiction, memoir, instructional, and anything else that makes us laugh.

All titles are listed by U.S. publishing date with the newest releases up top.

Funny You Don’t Look Funny: Judaism and Humor from the Silent Generation to Millennials, by Jennifer Caplan

It’s a cliché, if not a cringey joke at this point, to mention how humor is a big part of Jewish culture; Caplan’s history of comedy as it relates to the 20th-century Jewish experience is as entertaining as its subjects, examining how the last few generations of Jewish Americans have held humor in high esteem and use its tools to express cultural identity. Funny You Don’t Look Funny also reveals that as the Jewish American community has changed, American comedy developed in parallel. Early 20th-century entertainment was very racially and culturally targeted — vaudevillian, ethnic-based humor and early sitcoms like The Goldbergs, for example. But 100 years later, because of mainstream entertainers whose Jewish identity influenced and permeated their works, which carry on the tropes of Jewish humor — Joseph Heller, Larry David, and the Coen brothers, in particular — Jewish comedy is American comedy.

The Revolution Will Be Hilarious: Comedy for Social Change and Civic Power, by Caty Borum

Beyond your typical satire comes the more direct approach of activist comedy. It’s a brand of humor designed to make the audience entertained but also so angry that they’ll go out and do something to right the injustices or end the cruelty of which they’ve just been made aware. The Revolution Will Be Hilarious charts the rise, impact, and extreme importance of activist comedy, which has enjoyed a real moment in the U.S. since, oh, late 2016, early 2017. This pointed form of sermonizing-meets-jokes fueled the anti-Trump resistance with encouragement and nightly breakdowns on how to focus anger and attentions on late-night shows. The Daily Show, Patriot Act, Full Frontal — these were relatively new bully pulpits that could reach a mass audience, and The Revolution Will Be Hilarious shows how much media can emerge, converge, and use comedy as an effective tool for bringing about lasting change.

The Time Meowchine: A Talking Cat’s Y2K Quest to Save the World, by Marty Beckman

What can I, as a critic, tell you when the book’s subtitle lays everything out so bluntly and hilariously? You’re either going to read this right now or permanently reject it with disgust over its dad-joke title and spoofy sci-fi elements. Clearly influenced by The Time Machine and Slaughterhouse-Five, it’s actually a well constructed time-travel novel with a palpable authorial commitment to eliminating paradoxes and plot holes so common in the genre. Dr. Tara Switcher lives in 2040 in a hellish, post-climate-change world with a robot cat. That timeline is the result of the book’s other timeline, which begins in 2000, where Tara is a Nader-loving young environmentalist living amid Y2K anxiety. Thanks to her talking cat and brilliant technology, Tara might be able to reverse global and personal catastrophe by changing the past. It’s funny but poignant, ridiculous but bittersweet.

The Ballad of Buttery Cake Ass, by Aug Stone

In this comic novel send-up of fan culture, some dudes (because it’s always dudes) love a band so much that they remove all heart and joy by turning their appreciation into sporty, clinical consumption. Here, a couple of friends are so obsessed with (fictional) rock band Buttery Cake Ass — not with the group’s music but instead demonstrating their own quantifiable fandom — that they’ll go anywhere and spend anything on a gig or bootleg. They don’t even like what little they’ve heard of BCA, but they simply must own the elusive recording Live in Hungaria. The ’90s-set book reads like a silly version of a Nick Hornby novel, but with more jokes and riffing on the absurdities of masculinity.

Griefstrike! The Ultimate Guide to Mourning, by Jason Roeder

It’s relatively easy to make fun of death. It takes true nuance and comic skills to skewer the deeply unpleasant and universally human experience of grief. Roeder, who’s previously written for The Onion and McSweeney’s, is up to the task with Griefstrike!, a memoir in the form of a third-person faux manual. Roeder wrote the book as part of his own process in coming to terms with the loss of his mother, which also serves as a selfless public service to those who need it. Humor can and should be defiant and transgressive against the overwhelming forces that dictate our lives, and there’s nothing more imposing than death, which we fearfully romanticize. (To wit: the “Surefire Eulogy Starters” Roeder offers, including “I’m going to keep this short, as my mother always said my speaking voice was a source of humiliation and sorrow.”) While earnestly offering legitimately helpful advice, Roeder shows readers that there’s a way to grieve beyond weeping one’s way through self-help manuals — that one can process it through laughter, an emotional response almost as powerful as sadness. Here, the reader laughs with the dead and grief-stricken, never at them.