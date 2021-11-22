There’s a New Way to Score HBO Max for Free

Streamliner At your service. Illustration: Martin Gee

The Latest HBO Max Deal

… is a 30-day free trial through Roku. Normally HBO Max doesn’t offer trial periods, but as part of a few other Black Friday–timed giveaways, Roku customers are eligible to try HBO Max for 30 days on any new streaming devices activated by January 14, 2022. Roku and HBO Max may have a messy history, but it looks like they’re working through it in the spirit of free-market synergy.

Don't have HBO Max?

Are There More Ways to Get HBO Max for Free?

Oh, yes! Let me count the ways.

If you’re an AT&T phone/internet subscriber: You might be able to get HBO Max for free on certain plans.

If you’re a Cricket subscriber: You can get HBO Max’s ad-supported plan for free.

If you’re a DirecTV subscriber with HBO: You probably have HBO Max already.

If you’re a Hulu subscriber: You can try HBO Max out for free. Do we understand the rival-company politics of this deal? No, but at least you can get a free binge of The Wire or King Richard out of it.

Also Keep in Mind …

Commitment is your friend. Annual plans are the move if you know you want HBO Max long term. The service takes 16 percent off the monthly subscription if you spring for a year, but it isn’t currently offering any discounts off the regular pricing on its ad-free $15/month plan or ad-supported $10/month plan. (And if you’re like me and neglected to update your monthly subscription for over a year, be sure to remedy that.)

Deals can come in cycles. Max’s last stand-alone deal was 50 percent off for six months. It was open to new subscribers and ran through September 17 to 26. Before that, it launched an in-app sampling promotion, where non-subscribers could watch select free episodes from hit shows on the service. Considering it’s been a few months and we’re now practically in the holiday season, another worthwhile deal might be imminent.

