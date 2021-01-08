The 30 Best Horror Movies on HBO Max

Jordan Peele’s Us. Photo: Claudette Barius/Universal Studios

The gatekeepers at HBO Max have one of the deepest catalogs of any streaming service, thanks in large part to their access to libraries from Warner Brothers, TCM, and Studio Ghibli, along with being the home for everything playing on HBO that month. Naturally, this means they’re going to have a diverse array of options in various genres too, and horror is no exception. If you’re a fan of things that go bump in the night, there are plenty of choices on HBO Max, although most of them tend to classics from previous generations, with a nice mix of current horror flicks now playing on HBO. If you’re looking for indie horror, head over to Shudder or even Netflix, but stick with HBO Max for horror classics like most of the films below.

Alien

Science fiction changed forever with the introduction of Ellen Ripley and the rest of the crew of the Nostromo. Critics write all the time about how certain movies play as well as they did when they came out, but this may be truer about Ridley Scott’s game changer than any other classic flick. It kills every single time.

Altered States

Everyone loves the surreal horror of David Lynch, but it feels like not enough people have appropriately honored the crazy vision of Ken Russell, who adapted the novel of the same name by Paddy Chayefsky into this totally bonkers thriller about the impact of sensory deprivation. This 1980 flick features the film debut of William Hurt, who plays a psychopathologist who experiments with altered states of mind with terrifying results. (It also marks Drew Barrymore’s debut, for all the trivia nuts out there.)

An American Werewolf in London

John Landis is widely recognized as a comedy guy because of films like Animal House and The Blues Brothers, but he also pioneered horror with projects like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video and this make-up masterpiece, a movie that holds up today because of its emphasis on incredible practical effects. David Naughton and Griffin Dunner play a pair of American backpackers who travel to England and discover that werewolves are very real. The original tagline: “From the director of Animal House…A different kind of animal.”

The Blob

There’s something so timeless about the image of an actual slimy blob crawling through a small town. Horror filmmakers have been remaking the bare bones of The Blob over and over again (and the 1988 version is great too), but it’s the original 1958 genre classic that’s on HBO Max, known for its icky killer stuff but also because it’s the film debut of Steve McQueen, who plays the only guy who can stop an interstellar entity that grows bigger with each life it takes.

The Brood

This thriller is one of David Cronenberg’s best, the story of a controversial psychologist (Oliver Reed) whose treatment of a mentally ill patient and her ex-husband gets, shall we say, intense. A series of brutal murders takes place against this twisted, very Cronenberg backdrop. It was only mildly received in 1979 but has become a cult classic in the four decades since.

Carnival of Soul

One of the best horror movies ever made, Herk Harvey’s 1962 film is an early cult classic, a film made for almost no money that became an influential masterpiece. Candace Hilligoss plays a woman who starts having terrifying visions after surviving a car accident. These visions lead her to an abandoned carnival. You can see this film’s DNA in hundreds of horror movies to follow, but it’s still wonderfully creepy when judged on its own terms.

Is this the biggest horror movie of the 2010s? Not only did it make James Wan into a major director, but it spawned its own multiple title franchise with spin-offs like The Nun and Annabelle. Go back to the beginning and watch the first and arguably still best film in the series, a fantastic haunted house movie that revitalized the genre.

The Conjuring 2

James Wan followed up his smash hit franchise-launcher with a sequel that was arguably even more confident and accomplished. Note the incredible sound design and use of space in this smash hit, a movie that made over $320 million worldwide on positive reviews. Remember horror blockbusters? Yes, we miss them too.

Cronos

Long before winning awards for Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, the brilliant Guillermo del Toro made his directorial debut with this 1993 Mexican vampire film. A low-budget stunner, this film instantly announced Del Toro as a major voice in the genre (and started his working relationship with Federico Luppi and Ron Perlman).

Day of the Dead

The brilliant work of George A. Romero is too thinly represented on streaming services, so take the chance to watch this entry, the third film in his Dead series after the breakthrough Night of the Living Dead and masterful Dawn of the Dead. The third film in the series is an examination of how authoritarianism and the military machine might respond to a world-ending crisis. In other words, it’s strangely timely in 2020.

Diabolique

Alfred Hitchcock reportedly made Psycho because he wanted to make a movie that scared him as much as Diabolique. Don’t you owe it to yourself to see a movie that can boast that trivia? The final act of Diabolique is a beauty, anchored by a wonderful horror movie twist that no one saw coming when it was released but has been copied dozens of times since, including by the masters of the form.

Mike Flanagan, the king of Netflix horror with projects like The Haunting shows and films like Gerald’s Game, got his biggest theatrical budget for this 2019 adaptation of the Stephen King-penned sequel to The Shining. Flanagan’s task was to merge what people knew about the Stanley Kubrick classic and the diverging narrative of King’s books, resulting in a film that sometimes felt like it was paying homage more than doing its own thing. However, people already seem to be coming around on this movie, recognizing the daunting task that lay in front of Flanagan and how much he rose to the challenge.

The horror genre changed forever when William Friedkin agreed to direct the 1973 adaptation of the novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty. It’s the simple story of a possessed 12-year-old named Regan (Linda Blair) but the way this film tapped into universal fears about evil and the occult made it into more than just a scary movie. It changed the landscape in a way that’s still being felt today.

The Frighteners

Before he won all the Oscars for the Lord of the Rings series, Peter Jackson directed his last horror film in this 1996 action flick about a ghost hunter with special powers. Michael J. Fox stars as the man with the power to talk to ghosts, who are friendly enough at first that he can use them to help his business — until he discovers that a malevolent ghost is in the mix and killing people. Clever and visually inventive, this is a better movie than it was given credit for back in 1996.

The Girl With All the Gifts

This is the best zombie movie you probably haven’t seen. It’s a post-apocalyptic piece about children being held prisoner in an underground bunker because they possibly hold the key to a decimated future. The less you know about this movie the better, just trust that it’s a complex, frightening new take on classic ideas that even George A. Romero would love.

Before you argue that this is more comedy than horror, you should take another look at Joe Dante’s 1984 mega-hit. It’s scarier than you remember. In fact, the reason that Dante’s film became such a phenomenon, and the reason it holds up today, is that the super-talented director knew how to balance both the comedy and horror in his story of Gizmo, Stripe, and the rest of the Gremlins. It’s a family movie, action movie, comedy, and horror — movie all rolled into one.

The best horror film of 2020 is already on HBO Max in the form of Leigh Whannell’s brilliant reimagining of the H.G. Wells classic. Taking the story of a man who figures out how to become invisible and turning it into a story of possessive, toxic masculinity resulted in an instant classic, a status helped greatly by another incredible performance from Elisabeth Moss.

Sadly, only the second half of the It double feature is on HBO Max, but maybe you own the first one and can do your own mini-marathon? Or maybe you never caught up to the sequel to the massive hit adaptation of one of Stephen King’s best books? Ignore the critics, this star-studded horror blockbuster works, thanks in large part to committed performances by Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy.

Jaws

The movie that ushered in the blockbuster era is often viewed more in terms of how it changed the industry than the fact that it’s, well, perfect. Seriously, you don’t need to change a single frame, line reading, or edit in Jaws, a film that works to raise tension from its very first scene.

The Leprechaun franchise

Let’s get silly the next time the mood is right for a horror movie. Sometime horror fans want to be legitimately scared; sometimes they want to laugh at silly, impossible movies in which people die in creative ways. HBO Max is here with an entire franchise for the latter mood, starting with the 1993 hit that starred a pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston. Believe it or not, there are six more Leprechaun movies on the streaming service, including Leprechaun 4: In Space and Leprechaun in the Hood.

Magic

Richard Attenborough directed and William Goldman wrote the most unforgettable horror film about a killer ventriloquist’s dummy ever made. Based on Goldman’s novel, this is the story of a ventriloquist named Corky (Sir Anthony Hopkins), who finds success with a dummy named Fats, also voiced by Hopkins, but can’t tell anyone that the dummy is actually doing more of the controlling in this twisted partnership.

Misery

Three decades ago, Kathy Bates shook the world with her portrayal of toxic fandom — so much so that she rode a wave of support all the way to an Oscar. The great actress plays Annie Wilkes, who ends up kidnapping her favorite author Paul Sheldon (James Caan) in this Rob Reiner classic. Terrifying and unforgettable, it still has great power.

Night of the Living Dead

The movie that changed it all. It’s really hard to overstate the impact that George A. Romero’s classic black-and-white masterpiece had on not just the zombie genre but DIY microbudget horror filmmaking in general. So many people have been chasing that game-changing impact of Night of the Living Dead in the half-century since it came out, but it’s the original that’s passed the test of time.

One, two, Freddy’s coming for you. One of the benefits of having as deep a library as Warner Brothers is that it allows for major marathon viewing like being able to sit back and journey through the entire run of Freddy Krueger (although sometimes titles in this franchise roll through HBO Max’s unusual revolving door). Wes Craven’s surreal original remains the best of the bunch, but we won’t blame you if you want to watch them all.

Open Water

Most of the movies in this guide are about killers and victims, but this survival story is a different kind of horror. Loosely based on a true story, it’s the tale of a couple who end up stranded miles from shore after a scuba diving trip goes very wrong — and then they learn they’re not alone in the water.

Scanners

More Cronenberg! One of the best films by Canada’s demented genius is this 1981 flicks most remembered for its exploding heads, but it also contains a politically charged narrative that still feels timely. The tagline really says it all here: “There are 4 million people on earth. 237 are Scanners. They have the most terrifying powers ever created…and they are winning.”

Sometimes what’s available on HBO Max makes little sense. For example, as of January 2021, only the middle two films in Wes Craven’s Scream franchise are currently available. Still, they’re both great! Yes, both of them. And horror fans everywhere are pumped that the series is being rebooted with a fifth installment in 2022. Maybe all four or the originals will be on HBO Max by then.

Seven

Do you want to know what’s in the box again? If you somehow have never seen David Fincher’s 1995 masterpiece, this is the story of two detectives (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) who hunt a serial killer basing his crimes on the seven deadly sins. It shook the movie world when it was released, and it’s still influencing thrillers released twenty-five years later.

Shaun of the Dead

The true genius of Edgar Wright’s 2004 horror-comedy is that it takes both sides of its clever genre coin completely seriously. Yes, the story of a zombie attack on a small British town is laugh-out-loud hysterical, but this is also a legitimately great horror movie at the same time. It kicked off Wright’s Cornetto trilogy, followed by the also-fantastic Hot Fuzz (also on HBO Max) and The World’s End.

Sisters

One of Brian De Palma’w early breakthrough films was this Hitchcock homage about two separated conjoined twin sisters, one of whom is suspected of murder. Inspired by a true story, this stunner stars Margot Kidder, Jennifer Salt, and Charles Durning, but De Palma is the real star here, showing off his visual flair and style in a way that would reshape the horror/thriller genre in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

To be honest, this 2011 prequel to John Carpenter’s perfect original is better than it was given credit for when it was released. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Joel Edgerton make confident leads in the story of Norwegian and American scientists who discover an alien in the ice. Ever wondered where the dog that opens Carpenter’s film came from? Watch this and fill in the gaps.

Jordan Peele followed up his Oscar-winning debut with one of the best horror films of the last few years, a stunning story of doppelgangers and the divided history of this country. Lupita Nyong’o is simply amazing as a woman who discovers the hard way that violent doubles of everyone are coming up from underground to claim their place above it. Visually striking and thematically fascinating, this was one of the best films of 2019.