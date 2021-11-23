Hulu’s Price Drops to $1 a Month for One Year

Streamliner At your service. Illustration: Martin Gee

The fastest way to financial ruin is paying full price for every streaming service out there. To keep you solvent, we’re constantly watching for new deals, promotions, and full-on freebies. Check back here or follow us on Twitter for updates.

The Latest Hulu Deal

You can now get Hulu with ads for $1 per month for a year — 85 percent down from its usual $7 per month — courtesy of a Black Friday deal from Good Morning America. New users just have to redeem the deal by 11:59 p.m. PT on November 29. Unfortunately, if you’ve been a loyal Hulu viewer, you can’t take advantage of this deal. The discount only applies to new users and eligible returning subscribers (those whose haven’t been on Hulu in the past month).

Don't have Hulu?

Is there a way to get Hulu for free? Absolutely. For newbies, Hulu offers a 30-day free trial of its ad-free plan allowing you to access all of its streaming library without any interruptions.

If you’re a student on a budget: Try Spotify Premium Student. Not only do you get a discount on Premium, it comes with access to Hulu’s ad-supported plan and Showtime. The bundle is available for $5 a month.

If you want a solid, evergreen deal on Hulu: It’s the streaming deal trifecta: $14 per month for Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. That gets you Hulu’s robust film-and-TV catalogue (Parasite! Reservation Dogs! Aniara!), Disney stuff, Star Wars, Marvel, and, uh, sports. Take advantage of media consolidation while you can; it saves you $8 per month compared with tallying the services. And if Hulu’s ads bug you, upgrade the bundle to $20 a month to banish them.

