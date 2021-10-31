Best I Think You Should Leave–Inspired Halloween Costumes

Photo: Netflix

One way to tell the success of a series is to see how many people are dressed as characters from it for Halloween. Thankfully, there’s been one sketch series that’s been dominating Halloween the past few years. Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave is constantly at the center of internet memes and pop culture. From Kanye West unknowingly cosplaying as Karl Havoc to Facebook’s name change, Tim Robinson’s hit Netflix sketch series inspires the internet to be creative, especially for the spooky season. Fans delivered, and none of these costumes are flops, unlike the coffins in “Coffin Flop.” We’re rounding up our favorite I Think You Should Leave–inspired costumes, even if you’re just here for the ziplines.

Season One

Baby of the year - Episode 1

My daughter is up for Baby of the Year. pic.twitter.com/LqkuIGdXjH — Cisgender (@RichardJLeone) October 29, 2023

Season Two

Dan Flashes - Episode 2

Karl Havoc - Episode 1

I don’t even want to be around anymore. pic.twitter.com/X8Vpd63OHa — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 30, 2021

I don’t even wanna be around anymore. pic.twitter.com/YxmCBWgg8v — Dan King (@Kinger_DC) October 30, 2021

Went to a costume party last weekend as a little character named Karl Havoc @ITYSL pic.twitter.com/qxYfhkpGS3 — FOXTROT: The Version You’ve Never Seen (@todd_slade) October 30, 2021

Making dreams come true pic.twitter.com/njNHfi6gc6 — Reggy (@Reidaliscious) October 30, 2021

Insider Trading Trial (Stupid Hat) - Episode 3

Who am I for Halloween? It’s illegal for you to ask me that. @ITYSL pic.twitter.com/nX9rEWVJ5e — J.P. McDade (@jp_mcdade) October 30, 2021

the guy at the store said I'm the only guy he's ever seen pull it off @ITYSL pic.twitter.com/MPjb9UFWQo — Seymour Buttes (@Felix_wildwood) October 30, 2021

The Capital Room - Episode 2

@miaaaubuchon filmed and directed by @aj happy birthday Patti Harrison ❤️ i love making low effort TikToks that make no sense more than i love myself and i am a leo (also yes i noticed that my beret was falling off at the beginning; i do not know how i let that slide, so sorry) #halloween #ithinkyoushouldleave #itysl #baldboys ♬ original sound - Mia Aubuchon

Buff Little Bodies - Episode 1

Jamie Taco (I Love My Wife) - Episode 4

Season Three

The Driving Crooner - Episode 1

Ronnie who’s only here for the ziplines - Episode 4

I feel like Ronnie was only there for the zipline pic.twitter.com/8QcptSIxfF — Kelly Soko (@kellysoko) October 29, 2023