The 100 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

When a lot of people think of Hulu, they might think of it as the best streaming service for current television, with a few of their original shows thrown in for good measure. That's a shame: Film lovers still don't really utilize the service's surprisingly deep library of movies, all free to subscribers.

Steve McQueen made headlines with his collection of films on Amazon Prime called Small Axe. However, the film that won McQueen the Oscar for Best Picture —an adaptation of the true slave memoir by Solomon Northup, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Luputa Nyong’o — is available for Hulu subscribers.

Katsuhiro Otomo’s 1988 adaptation of the hit manga franchise has been often imitated but rarely duplicated. See what the big deal is about with a revisit of a film that has influenced literally hundreds of other works, animated and live-action, in the three decades since its release. They’re always talking about remaking it, but it usually falls apart. People are probably scared to walk in the shadow of such an achievement.

Caught up in legal and technical issues for years, this document of the recording of Aretha Franklin’s legendary return to gospel music was finally released this year to rapturous reviews. It’s a vision of an artist at the top of her craft that will move you even if you don’t like religious music or the Queen of Soul. It’s a must-see.

Director Todd Douglas Miller worked with a team to remaster never-before-seen footage of the first trip to the moon for its 50th anniversary. The result is this stunning technical achievement, a movie that transports us back in time and into space in ways that we’ve never seen before.

Kitty Green’s drama is one of the best films of 2020 so far and it’s already free for Hulu subscribers. Emmy winner Julia Garner of Ozark fame stars as an assistant to a powerful Hollywood figure who we never see, but we know is doing something very wrong. It’s a searing look at the systems of assistants around people like Harvey Weinstein that plays out with all the tension of a thriller.

The entire trilogy that made Mike Myers incredibly wealthy is now available on Hulu, baby! The best film remains 1997’s original Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, but the follow-ups Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers in Goldmember are funnier than you remember. Given how much nostalgia fuels pop culture, it’s kind of amazing this character hasn’t been rebooted yet. Give it time.

Shannon Murphy’s coming-of-age drama is one of the best films of 2020 and it’s already on Hulu. Defying the typical melodrama of its subject matter, this is the story of a teenager (Eliza Scanlen) who falls in love with an older troublemaker (Toby Wallace), but her parents (a great Ben Mendelsohn & Essie Davis) allow it because their daughter is dying of cancer. It’s the rare cancer melodrama that earns its tears.

Very few hit documentaries actually change the world but Magnolia and CNN Films’ 2013 hit Blackfish literally altered the way marine parks like SeaWorld operate, and definitely impacted their bottom line. It’s about the fate of a killer whale named Orca and how difficult and arguably inhumane it is to keep them in captivity. It’s a tough watch, but it’s really well-made and informative.

Ted Demme directed this adaptation of Bruce Porter’s book of the same name that’s loosely based on the true story of American cocaine smuggler George Jung, played by Johnny Depp. Jung got involved with the Medellin drug cartel in unexpected and dangerous ways. Depp is ably supported by Penelope Cruz, Franke Potente, Rachel Griffiths, and Ray Liotta.

Paul Thomas Anderson is widely recognized as one of the best American filmmakers around right now, but that wasn’t the case before the release of this 1997 masterpiece about life in the Los Angeles porn scene. Mark Wahlberg has never (and likely never will be) better than he is here, anchoring an ensemble that includes equally great work from Julianne Moore and Burt Reynolds.

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut is one of the smartest and straight-up funniest comedies in years. Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star as lifelong friends who learn on the last day of school that their priorities may have been a bit out of whack. Determined to make up for lost time, they have a wild and crazy night. Often described as “Superbad with girls,” this is destined to be a cult classic.

Marathon! The three original movies about the amnesiac spy Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) are all on Hulu right now, allowing for a fun marathon of one of the best action franchises of the ‘00s. It started with Doug Liman’s 2002 The Bourne Identity, a solid flick that’s topped by the fantastic The Bourne Supremacy in 2004 and The Bourne Ultimatum in 2007.

If you’re looking for a good, underrated thriller, look no further than this 1997 movie about a road trip gone horribly awry. Jonathan Mostow directs the always-great Kurt Russell as a man who has some words with a truck driver and learns that road rage is never the answer. A mix of modern fears with a noir sensibility, this a tight, effective little movie of the kind that doesn’t really make it to theaters all that often anymore.

Who would have guessed that a spin-off of the Transformers franchise would be a charming and fun action movie for the entire family? That’s a good way to describe this Travis Knight film, which is kind of a prequel to the Bay universe and also kind of its own reboot. It helps a great deal to have stars as likable as Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena in the movie that feels more like a throwback to action flicks of the ‘80s than anything related to the bombastic nonsense of the Transformers franchise.

Buffy collaborators Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard reuniting for a meta-horror movie would have been news no matter what, but it helped this movie become a phenomenon that it was actually a really good flick on its own terms. Deconstructing the tropes of the genre in a way that makes it clear he still loves them, Goddard co-wrote and directed one of the best genre debuts of the ‘10s.

Long before he played Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. notched his first Oscar nomination for this 1992 biopic of the life of one of the most influential movie stars of all time, Charlie Chaplin. Another legend, Richard Attenborough directed this adaptation of Chaplin’s autobiography, which was only modestly reviewed when it came out but does feature a legitimately great performance from RDJ.

There are precious few quality family films on Hulu, so you should try and embrace the few options you do have, such as this 2000 hit from Peter Lord and Nick Park, two of the geniuses behind Aardman Animations. A clever riff on prison break movies like Escape from Alcatraz (but with chickens!) this is actually the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, a title it’s held for almost 20 years now.

Looking for an under-the-radar genre flick to tell your friends about? This is the one. A group of friends get together for a dinner party when power goes out on the block they’re on. They notice lights on in one house down the street and they go to investigate and…we won’t spoil. Just check this one out for yourself.

Imagine being so generally unlucky that casino owners use your very presence to try and cool down hot players. Such is the premise of this noir, starring William H. Macy as the title character. His luck seems to turn around when he meets a cocktail waitress played by Maria Bello, but things get extra complicated when Alec Baldwin’s casino owner gets violently involved. It’s a clever, dark little thriller with exceptional performances.

Alexandre Aja directed this razor-sharp 2019 film about a father and daughter trapped in a basement as flood waters rise during a hurricane. Oh, and they just happen to be being hunted by alligators. A combination of disaster flick and monster flick tropes, Aja’s film is a delight from start to finish. There’s not an ounce of fat on this one.

Look at that cast! The ensemble of this 2011 rom-com hit was impressive when it came out but looks even more remarkable now. Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei, and Kevin Bacon star in the ensemble piece about the ups and down of trying to build and maintain a relationship in the modern era.

Losing Ryan Coogler to this sequel meant a slight step down in terms of overall quality but this follow-up the excellent reboot of the Rocky franchise in Creed is still pretty darn good. Michael B. Jordan returns as Adonis Creed, who ends up having to fight a new enemy with a familiar name, Viktor Drago, the son of the legendary villain from Rocky IV. Jordan, Stallone, Tessa Thompson, and even Dolph Lundgren keep this one grounded without every getting too melodramatic.

Wolfgang Petersen’s 1981 action classic tells the story of a German U-Boat in World War II in the Battle of the Atlantic. It’s best-remembered for being an incredible exercise in sound design and claustrophobic cinematography. We really feel what it must have been like to be stuck in this nightmare situation in which the tedium will kill you if the enemy doesn’t first. It’s one of Germany’s best films, a nominee for six Academy Awards.

“O Captain, My Captain.” A generation who was just the right age when Peter Weir’s coming of age drama came out will forever remember the power of those words. Set in a Vermont boarding school in 1959, this is the story of an English teacher who inspires his students to seize the day, and it features one of the career-best performances from Robin Williams.

One of the smallest movies on this list, Kent Jones’ moving drama is a character study about an average woman, unforgettably played by Mary Kay Place. Diane is a giving person — giving to a bedridden cousin and giving to a drug-addicted son — who rarely finds time for herself. She’s at a point in life where she’s looking back and wondering how to write her final chapters. It’s a wonderful little movie of the kind that people often claim “don’t get made anymore.”

Mike Newell’s telling of this fascinating true story contains two of the best performances in the careers of Johnny Depp and Al Pacino. Depp plays Joseph D. Pistone, an FBI agent who went undercover in the New York City mafia, calling himself Donnie Brasco. There, he meets Lefty Ruggiero, played perfectly by Pacino, and realizes that to take down the crime syndicate, he will have to take down someone with whom he’s become friends.

Indie filmmaker Joe Swanberg’s best film and biggest hit remains this 2013 comedy starring Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, and Ron Livingston. Wilde and Johnson play friends who work at a brewery in Chicago. While they seem to have a ton in common and flirt regularly, they’re both with other partners. It’s no spoiler to say things get complicated.

Stanley Kubrick’s final film was a controversial one when it was released in 1999, but it has been recognized in the two decades since as one of the master’s best. Tom Cruise does some of the best work of his career as a man who spirals into a seedy underworld of sex and betrayal in this mesmerizing drama.

There are rumors that a remake of this John Woo classic is on the horizon, so you owe it to yourself to go back and see the very high standard that project will have to meet. This is one of the best action movies of the ‘90s, a wonderfully staged blockbuster by one of the genre’s best filmmakers. And John Travolta and Nicolas Cage were near the peaks of their screen charismas as an FBI agent and terrorist who end up, well, switching faces. It’s a blast.

The wonderful Julia Hart co-wrote and directed this very unusual superhero origin story that plays like the more character-driven answer to the blockbuster worlds of things like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The great Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Ruth, a young woman who seems to have lost control over her life and the very unique nature of her being. As she’s being hunted by men in black, she finds her way home and back into the sphere of her mother and daughter. What unfolds is a story of empowerment, a truly female-driven narrative about generations of strength and an origin story for an unforgettable hero.

Forget wearing masks, what if people told you that you couldn’t dance anymore?! Such is the plot of this ‘80s slice of escapism, a film that has maintained a loyal fan base for over 35 years now. Kevin Bacon gives his breakthrough performance as a Chicago teen who moves to the heartland and discovers his new home has a ban on dancing. You can’t hold back Bacon!

Lola Kirke and Zoe Kravitz star in Aaron Katz’s 2017 neo-noir, a film that should appeal to fans of L.A. fiction like Drive and Mullholland Dr. The less you know about the plot the better, but this is an effective, quirky little movie with great performances that slid too far under the radar and barely got a theatrical release or attention on VOD. Make up for it on Hulu.

David Fincher’s last theatrical release was this adaptation of the novel by Gillian Flynn about the disappearance of a woman and the investigation that comes down on her husband Nick (Ben Affleck, doing arguably career-best work). Clever and taut, this is the kind of adult thriller that doesn’t really get made all that often anymore.

There is a lot of streaming animation for kids but not nearly enough for adults. This Studio Ghibli masterpiece is one of the exceptions. Isao Takahata wrote and directed one of the most moving animated films of all time based on Akiyuki Nosaka’s short story of the same name. It is about two siblings in Japan in the final days of World War II and you’ll never forget it. Have some Kleenex ready for this one.

Gustav Möller’s 2018 film is a riveting thriller that takes place entirely in an emergency call center in Copenhagen. An officer, demoted to working there because of a pending court case, answers a call from a frightened woman. His life will never be the same as he works to try to save her and makes some false assumptions along the way. The kind of tight little thriller that you should watch before they inevitably remake it.

Penny Lane makes quirky documentaries, and this is her best yet, a study of the Satanic Temple that unfolds in a way that you may not be expecting. The group at the center of Lane’s film is not just devil horns and ritual behavior, they exist to illuminate the regular failures of church and state the hypocrisy of a government that basically ignores that essential aspect of its existence. Funny and enlightening, it’s very much worth a look even for the most devout of you.

Ignore the think pieces about how Heathers plays today and watch this 1989 dark comedy, a satire that caught Christian Slater and Winona Ryder at just the right time in their careers. She plays the outcast in high school and he plays the mysterious new kid who teaches her the art of vengeance. Is some of it dated? Sure, but it’s still sharp in the way it weaponizes the clique culture that has arguably become even more prominent in the three decades since.

We try to make it so not every film on this list is intense, serious, Oscar bait. Take for example one of the most crowd-pleasing films that you could watch on any streaming service, the best film vehicle yet for Nick Offerman. The Parks and Recreation star plays Frank Fisher, a single father whose daughter is about to leave the nest. Before she does, they record a song together that just happens to get some buzz. The wonderful cast also includes Toni Collette, Blythe Danner, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Lane, and Ted Danson.

David Mackenzie’s 2016 modern western is feeling more and more like a definitive film of the last decade with each passing year. There aren’t many films that one could consider better at capturing the lengths people will go to hold on to what’s theirs than this story of two brothers (Chris Pine & Ben Foster) who become bank robbers to save their family land. The cast is uniformly great, but it’s Taylor Sheridan’s excellent script that really makes this a special movie.

Hulu clearly has a current arrangement with Neon, being the home for recent critical darlings of theirs like Wild Rose, Apollo 11, and The Beach Bum. Here’s another one of their films, a critically acclaimed, lyrical documentary about wild beekeepers in Macedonia. Shot over three years and with 400 hours of footage, it’s a great example of how to craft art from reality.

One of the best things about Bong Joon-ho winning multiple Oscar for his brilliant Parasite (also on Hulu) is the exposure likely led more people to his other works, including this wonderful film, one of the best monster movies ever made. In fact, this story of a creature in the Han River also stars the leading man from Parasite, the wonderful Song Kang-ho. It’s a gorgeous piece of work that really put Bong on the map worldwide.

People often point to the Toy Story movies as the model for a great animated series but credit should be given to the trilogy of movies about a boy named Hiccup and his dragon Toothless. The third and final film in this blockbuster series is already on Hulu, and it’s a gorgeous, heartfelt, moving final chapter to one of the best franchises of the ‘10s, animated or live-action.

Before he made Hemsworth your favorite Chris in Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi wrote and directed this adaptation of Barry Crump’s Wild Pork and Watercress. Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison) has a new foster family, including a sweet foster mother. Sadly, he’s stuck with the surly husband when his new mom passes away, leading Ricky and Hec (Sam Neill) on an unforgettable adventure. Funny and truly heartwarming, this is a comedy that’s almost impossible to dislike.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a decade since Kathryn Bigelow’s already-classic war film, a movie that feels both intimate and universal at the same time. Jeremy Renner does his career-best work as the new leader of an Explosive Ordinance Disposal team during the Iraq War. Bigelow won the Oscar for Best Director, the only woman to ever take that prize, and this is arguably still the best film made to date about the Iraq War.

Not many people would have bet that a black comedy telling of the story of Tonya Harding would end up being an Oscar winner but the ‘10s have been nothing if not surprising at the Academy Awards. Allison Janney took home the gold for her role as Harding’s cruel mother in this version of one of the most famous sports scandals of all time.

One of 2018’s best films is already on Hulu in Barry Jenkins’ lyrical adaptation of James Baldwin’s beloved novel. His follow-up to Moonlight is the story of Tish and Fonny, young lovers in the early ‘70s torn apart after Fonny is accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Poetic and realistic at the same time, If Beale Street Could Talk is a gorgeous, essential piece of filmmaking.

It’s about time we had one Into the Dark movie on this list, right? So this spot will hold the best of the entire run of the Blumhouse original hits from now on. Read more about all of them here, and don’t miss Culture Shock, a clever commentary on where the country is at the end of the ‘10s embedded in an effective horror thriller.

Renee Zellweger pulled off a critical comeback in the way that awards-giving bodies love the most: playing someone famous. The Oscar winner took home a second Academy Award for this story of the life of Judy Garland, based on the play End of the Rainbow by Peter Quilter. It’s a bit generic and simple in the biopic beats it hits but Zellweger is a force of nature.

The great William Friedkin directed this adaptation of the highly-acclaimed play by Tracy Letts. Matthew McConaughey gives one of the best performances of his career in the title role, a hitman hired to murder someone for a life insurance payout. Let’s just say it all goes very, very poorly, but it’s the movies pitch-black sense of humor that makes it particularly memorable.

Artists Daniel Day-Lewis and Michael Mann merged their talents for a 1992 action epic adaptation of the classic James Fenimore Cooper novel. It ended up one of the most popular films in either of their careers, a highbrow action movie with great set pieces and wonderful supporting turns from Madeleine Stowe and Wes Studi.

Any list of the best concert films of all time that doesn’t include Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz is simply wrong. This is a document of the “farewell concert appearance” by The Band on Thanksgiving Day in San Francisco in 1976. The end of The Band brought out an incredible array of special guests and Scorsese really captures not just the music but the mood and energy of an era.

Roger Ross Williams directed this nuanced, tender documentary about a young man named Owen Suskind, a boy who struggled to communicate with the outside world because of autism. Owen’s father Ron discovers that the boy’s love for Disney animation will be his channel to his son. Delicate and sweet, this film was nominated for the Oscar for Best Documentary.

Lupita Nyong’o is the best. She’s great every single time, even in this relatively mediocre zom-com about a kindergarten teacher who ends up a part of an attack by the undead on the worst day of her life. You could call this Field Trip of the Undead, but the reason to watch is Nyong’o, who proves she’s just as deft a comedienne as an action/horror star.

The opioid crisis gets an empathetic character study in Nia DaCosta’s drama with an incredibly talented young cast. Tessa Thompson stars as Ollie, and Lily James as her sister Deb, and both live near the border of Canada, falling to the drug trade across it to make ends meet. Thompson imbues everything she does with truth, and this is proof of her dramatic chops. Luke Kirby and James Badge Dale co-star.

No one makes movies like Werner Herzog, whose documentaries express his deepest interests. He’s always been fascinated with the way man interacts with nature, and so it makes sense that he would turn his eye in the other direction and make a non-fiction film about how technology has impacted the human condition. This is a little slighter than the best Herzog docs but it’s still a fascinating exploration of where we are and where we’re going.

The Oscar-winning franchise by Peter Jackson bounces around the streaming services with alarming regularity, now finding its way to Hulu for an indeterminate amount of time. Watch the entire saga of Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gange, and the rest of the Fellowship while you can.

Paolo Sorrentino, the Oscar-winning director of The Great Beauty, returned with another examination of excess in this look at the insane existence of Italian politician Silvio Berlusconi near the end of the ‘00s. The great Toni Servillo stars as the polarizing figure in European politics, but this is mostly a study in opulence and the inherent insanity that comes when one can have everything they want, and how much we want to be close to those kind of people. The U.S. cut is combination of two films released in Italy and appears to be a slightly longer version on Hulu than what was in U.S. theaters.

One of Robert Altman’s most popular and influential films launched not just a massive hit TV series but the careers of everyone involved and all the directors who would try to mimic Altman’s inimitable style. Donald Sutherland, Tom Skerritt, and Elliott Gould star as medical personnel at the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. It’s funny, quirky, and helped usher in an entire era of dry comedy in the ‘70s.

Kelly Reichardt directs Michelle Williams and Paul Dano in this deliberate, purposeful tale of life on the Oregon Trail. Loosely based on a true story, it’s the story of an 1845 excursion across the infamous trail in which a frontier guide led a wagon train through a bleak, unforgiving desert, which would later be called Meek’s Cutoff.

One of Lars von Trier’s best films is this 2011 sci-fi/drama starring Kirsten Dunst as a woman who becomes aware that the world is about to end. Von Trier has said the film is an allegory for his depression, something that can come out of nowhere like an apocalyptic event. It feels particularly appropriate for early 2020 too.

Bing Liu’s deeply personal documentary was one of the breakthrough indie films of 2018, going all the way from a Sundance premiere to an Oscar nomination. People fell in love with Liu’s deep humanism in the telling of his own friendship with three young fellow skaters in Rockford, IL, and how he illuminates how difficult it can be to go from a boy to a man.

We don’t give LAIKA enough credit. They don’t make nearly as much money with films like Paranorman and Kubo and the Two Strings as companies like DreamWorks and Pixar. Their latest is already on Hulu, dropping less than a year after its theatrical release. It may not be their best, but it’s gorgeous to look at, revealing the company that made it as arguably the most visually fascinating animated studio around.

Tom Cruise’s latest adventure as Ethan Hunt may actually be his best. It’s certainly one of the best action movies of the last couple years, and it’s already available on streaming services! Sure, you’ve read a lot about how Cruise does his own stunts (which is impressive) but watch this for a master class in action film editing. The film hums and moves in ways that other action movies don’t. It’s as wildly entertaining as anything you’ll find on Hulu.

It’s rare for a fourth film in a franchise to be considered its best, but some certainly feel that this Brad Bird 2011 banger qualifies. It essentially rebooted the franchise in which Tom Cruise tries to kill himself for your entertainment value, leading to the worldwide success of Rogue Nation and Fallout. This movie rules.

In June 2020, lists of recent films that reflected the national unrest after the murder of George Floyd circulated on social media. Not enough of them included Reinaldo Marcus Green’s 2018 indie drama, a dissection of the failures of the police force with great performances from John David Washington, Lakeith Stanfield, and Rob Morgan.

Marc Forster directed Halle Berry to an Oscar, the first ever won by a Black woman for Best Actress (and still only). Berry plays a woman who begins a torrid relationship with a corrections officer, played by Billy Bob Thornton, unaware that he’s the man who helped execute her husband (Sean Combs). This drama also features great supporting turns from Heath Ledger and Peter Boyle, but it’s Berry’s intensity that makes it unforgettable.

The writer/director of The Babadook may switch genres with her follow-up, but this film is no less terrifying. Aisling Franciosi gives a daring performance as Clare, a servant in a penal colony in 1825, who is raped before her baby is killed. She hunts down her attackers and gets her vengeance, but that description simplifies a daring, complex film about colonialism, trauma, and pure evil.

After fetching the highest price in Sundance history, Neon had a theatrical release planned for this audience favorite but the pandemic shuffled it off to Hulu, where the story of a day repeating over and over again will play differently than anyone could possibly imagine. Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star in this romantic riff on the Groundhog Day formula that somehow finds fresh new life in the concept. Both stars are better than they’ve ever been on film in a comedy that’s exactly what we need in Summer 2020.

Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar winner for Best Picture is already on Hulu, shattering records for streaming views at the service. It’s a major coup for the company, a streamer still known more for TV than film, and one of the best movies you could watch with a subscription anywhere. We don’t need to tell you how much Parasite rules – you either know, or you haven’t seen it yet.

Tyler Nilson & Peter Schwartz wrote and directed this SXSW hit about an unlikely friendship that received almost universal critical acclaim and went on to make over $23 million on a minimal budget. Audiences took this heartwarming tale of a fisherman (Shia LaBeouf) and a young man (Zack Gottsagen) from an assisted living facility who basically go on the run, tracked by a social worker played by Dakota Johnson. It’s moving and well-made.

Jane Campion directed this acclaimed adaptation of the Henry James 1881 novel of the same name. Nicole Kidman stars as Isabel Archer, a young woman manipulated by the other women in her life, including Madame Serena Merle (Barbara Hershey) and Henrietta Stackpole (Mary-Louise Parker). It can be a little stuffy and pretentious, but it’s a great performance piece, especially for Kidman and Hershey, who landed a Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.

Neon’s partnership with Hulu has led to a number of films quickly cycling to the service like Amazing Grace, Apollo 11, and The Beach Bum, but this is probably the most news-making of their quick acquisitions, a film that was still in some theaters when the virus struck but is on Hulu already. People who love this movie, love this movie. Its fandom is intense. See if you’re one of them.

Christopher Nolan co-wrote and directed this 2006 gem about two magicians battling for supremacy in 19th century London. Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman do some of the best work of their careers in the central roles, but this is mostly remembered for Nolan’s technical and screenwriting wizardry, especially a last-act twist that’s unforgettable.

Rob Reiner directed this adaptation of William Goldman’s 1973 novel and made movie history. It’s the story of Westley (Cary Elwes), a farmhand who will do whatever it takes to reunite with the love of his life, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright). To say that people love this ‘80s romantic fantasy comedy would be a massive understatement.

Chicagoan Stephen Cone wrote and directed this tender, nuanced character study of a young lady (Jessie Pinnick) and her coming-of-age at her aunt’s house in the Windy City. Pinnick is phenomenal, but it’s Cone remarkable gift with character that takes what could have been a generic story and make it feel completely genuine. It’s a beautiful little movie.

This is the drama that really started the love affair with Denis Villeneuve. Before Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049, the French-Canadian directed this dark drama about the abduction of two young girls and how it tears a community apart. A father, played well by Hugh Jackman, becomes convinced he knows the identity of the kidnapper, and takes justice into his own hands. Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano are also phenomenal here.

Gore Verbinski directed one of the best animated films on Hulu, this Oscar-winning featuring voice work by Johnny Depp in the lead role and some of the most inspired visuals in any animated film this decade. Rango is a chameleon who stumbled into a town called Dirt in this inventive riff on the Western genre that plays equally to children and adults.

Forget that Queen nonsense, this is the best rock biopic in recent memory. Taron Egerton plays Elton John, whose life story unfolds in vibrant musical numbers actually sung by the leading man in this case. Energetic and emotional, Rocketman works by embracing the creative passion of its subject and trying to express it cinematically.

There’s a reason this is reportedly the most streamed original Hulu film to date. People love a good thriller, and this is a tight piece of work. Newcomer Kiera Allen is phenomenal as a young woman who has been told her entire life that she’s sick, but she discovers that her mother (Sarah Paulson) may be hiding a horrible secret.

Who doesn’t love it? One of the most popular films of all time actually wasn’t all that successful when it was released in 1994 but has since gone on to regularly rank on lists of people’s favorite movies ever made. People identify with the story of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) and his time in the titular institution, where he meets the beloved Red (Morgan Freeman), another character that fans just adore.

Amy Seimetz directed one of the best movies of 2020 in this intense thriller that really captures the national mood of the year better than any other work. Imagine if dread could be contagious. That’s the basic premise behind the story of a woman (Kate Lyn Sheil) who becomes convinced that she’s going to die tomorrow — and then her existential anxiety passes to other people she knows. Surreal and unforgettable, and unlike anything else on Hulu.

﻿Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline) directed this unusual look at a chapter of the life from Shirley Jackson, played unforgettably by Elisabeth Moss. After its premiere at Sundance in January 2020, Shirley was planned for theaters by Neon, but the company had to move it to Hulu thanks to the pandemic. Consider it one of the better things to happen in the last few months.

2018’s Palme d’Or winner (the biggest prize at Cannes) is already on Hulu for you to see what the big deal is about. And it’s a real big deal. The masterful Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda has long been fascinated with the concept of what exactly we mean when we say “Family.” In this case, it’s the story of a discarded girl taken in by strangers and the drama that ensues. It will break your heart.

Who would have guessed that the director of Bridesmaids would helm one of the best thrillers of 2018? That’s the case with this Paul Feig thriller, the story of an ordinary woman (Anna Kendrick) who becomes obsessed with a new best friend (Blake Lively) after she just ups and disappears one day. The two stars are excellent, but it’s the buoyant, lively tone that Feig brings the film that really makes it fun.

This might be the best movie from 2018 you haven’t seen. Look at that cast! John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix play the title characters in this low-key Western that just happens to co-star Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed. One of the wonderful thing about this film is how it blends genres and styles, playing like Western, noir, comedy, and drama in subsequent beats. Almost no one saw it after a minor theatrical release, but it feels destined for cult classic status.

Boots Riley writes and directs one of the most daring debuts of 2018 in this satire of modern race relations and corporate dynamics. Lakeith Stanfield stars as a man who climbs the ladder of a telemarketing company only to find true horrors on the top floors. It’s smart, strange, and unforgettable.

In 1991, eight men and women entered something called Biosphere 2, an enclosed ecosystem that they vowed not to leave for two years. They could only eat what could be grown inside and even had to live on the oxygen created by the plants they brought. This doc, which premiered at Sundance in 2020, chronicles the unique personalities who devised such an experiment, and, of course, what it uncovered.

Henry Dunham wrote and directed this excellent little thriller that played in limited release in early 2019 and is already on Hulu. Reminiscent of David Mamet’s examinations of masculinity, this is a single-setting piece about a militia group on the evening of an attack at the funeral for a police officer nearby. They gather to discuss what to do and realize one of their weapons is gone, which means someone in the compound is responsible. It’s smart, taut, and a movie you’ll recommend to friends.

John Carpenter may be best known for his horror classics, but this 1984 sci-fi romance was one of the biggest hits of his career. Jeff Bridges is fantastic as an alien who falls to Earth and falls in love with a human woman named Jenny (Karen Allen). It earned Bridges an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Before he got his hands on the Star Wars franchise, J.J. Abrams wrote and directed this underrated ode to the films of Steven Spielberg that shaped his career. It’s a simple story of young teens who discover something crazy is happening in their small town. With echoes of E.T. and Close Encounters, it’s the kind of movie Spielberg could have made in the ‘80s, and features a great performance from a young Elle Fanning.

Greg Mottola’s 2007 comedy became so beloved for a generation that it’s already a reference point (look at how many people called Booksmart a female version of this). Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Superbad turned Michael Cera and Jonah Hill into stars overnight, and introduced the world to future Oscar winner Emma Stone. Some of its gender issues already seem a little dated, but there’s an innocent charm to the film that holds up. And it’s just damn funny.

Andrew Bujalski’s charming comedy about a Hooters-esque restaurant stars the delightful Regina Hall on a particularly bad day on the job. This ensemble piece doesn’t seek to make any great statement or offer deep insights, but somehow ends up doing both just by presenting truthful, genuine characters. It’s a funny movie with a poignant streak about how hard people have to swim just to keep their heads above water.

Max Minghella directs a great performance from Elle Fanning in this story of a shy teenager who becomes a pop superstar. Like a minor variation on A Star is Born, this is the inspirational story of a girl following her dreams through a talent competition. The movie isn’t great, but it’s worth seeing for Fanning and the fantastic musical performances, often shot like music videos. The lesson is that Fanning could have been a pop star too.

Hulu has a remarkable range in terms of indie and blockbuster films, helped by their partnership with Neon to include recent films like Parasite, but they’re still a little lacking in terms of international cinema. So take the chance to learn about the filmography of the great Mia Hansen-Love, the French director of Goodbye First Love, Eden, and this acclaimed Isabelle Huppert drama from 2016.

Tim Wardle’s 2018 documentary tells the story of Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafran — three identical triplets who were separated at birth and reunited in their teens. The WTF story of Three Identical Strangers is the kind of thing that would be deemed ridiculous if it were in a fictional screenplay but the film gets even more interesting when it turns to an investigation of nature vs. nature and reveals some dark secrets behind this fascinating tale. Don’t miss it.

Here’s a cool project for you – watch the John Wayne 1969 original and then the Jeff Bridges 2010 remake of this classic Western, both on Hulu, and contrast and compare. They’re both interesting films, the original a snapshot of Wayne’s star power, and the remake more of an ensemble piece anchored by the Coen Brothers’ immaculate craftsmanship.

Peter Weir directed Jim Carrey to one of the best performances of his career in this 1998 dramedy that now seems far ahead of its time in the way it foretold people living lives online. Carrey plays Truman Burbank, a man who has grown up on a TV show but has no idea that his entire life has been watched by millions. Ed Harris and Laura Linney are also just phenomenal.

David Gordon Green directed this Terrence Malick production and it’s one of the most underrated films by the director of Pineapple Express and Halloween. It’s the story of two boys, including Jamie Bell, who go on the run after their uncle (Josh Lucas) murders their father. It’s intense, dark, and poetically unforgettable.

Disaster movies aren’t just for Americans anymore! The premise of this is the kind of simple wonder that they used to make in Hollywood more in the ‘70s and ‘80s. An avalanche causes a large enough rockslide into a body of water that it creates a tsunami, and a nervous geologist is one of the few people who knows the carnage that’s about to come. Well-acted and smartly constructed, this is a wonderful slice of disaster escapism.

Lynne Ramsay directed Tilda Swinton and John C. Reilly in this devastating adaptation of Lionel Shriver’s book. Ezra Miller plays the titular Kevin, a boy who develops into a man who does not seem to be quite all there. What do you do if you’re worried your son is a sociopath? Terrifying and yet empathetic at the same time, this isn’t an easy watch, but it is fascinating.

In an alternate universe, people are talking about the success or failure of Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story at the end of 2020, when it was supposed to open pre-pandemic. Without that option, go back to the original musical retelling of Romeo and Juliet, a classic that won a stunning 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.

Tom Harper directed this wonderful music-based drama about a Scottish woman who decides she wants to be a country music star. Harper’s direction is light and confident, but the movie hinges on the amazing star power of Jessie Buckley, who is going to be a household name before long. See what is truly a breakthrough performance here.

Michael Douglas gives one of his career-best performances in the 2000 dramedy based on the novel of the same name by Michael Chabon. He’s pitch perfect as Grady Tripp, a novelist who is now teaching at a university and trying to live up to the success of his breakthrough debut. Charming and funny, Curtis Hanson’s film also features one of Tobey Maguire’s best performances.

Jason Reitman directs the always-great Charlize Theron in his 2011 dark comedy about a writer of young adult novels who returns to her hometown to wreak havoc. The movie is a bit inconsistent at times, but Theron and Patton Oswalt are simply great, especially in the way she allows her character to be genuinely unlikable. It’s a smart movie about someone who thinks she’s superior to those around her and learns maybe she’s not.