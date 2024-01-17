20 Must-See Movies on the New Kino Film Collection

Battleship Potemkin. Illustration: Everett Collection

Everyone knows about how great the Criterion Channel is, but have you heard about the Kino Film Collection? You should. The film distributor Kino Lorber — known for its arthouse and international releases — launched its own channel on Prime Video in November. For $5.99 per month, the collection includes new Kino Lorber releases like Chile ’76 and Four Daughters along with hundreds of catalog titles from acclaimed filmmakers like Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Bujalski, Jia Zhangke, Jafar Panahi, and Todd Haynes. It’s a dense, diverse catalog, so we’ve picked out a few of its great films in a rotating guide to get you started. We’ll keep this list updated semi-regularly going forward to highlight more of the great movies the service has to offer. For now, here are 20 films you need to see.

Bacurau

Year: 2019

Runtime: 2h 11m

Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles

What a fascinatingly strange movie this one is. It’s technically sci-fi in that it’s set in the near future in a village in northeastern Brazil, where, well, weird things start to happen. Honestly, this film, which some have classified in the subgenre of “Weird Western,” is almost impossible to describe. Maybe this will help: Its greatest influence is the work of John Carpenter, even using one of the master’s compositions in an unforgettable scene.

Bacurau

Barbara

Year: 2012

Runtime: 1h 45m

Director: Christian Petzold

The incredible German director Christian Petzold has received universal acclaim in recent years for films like Phoenix, Transit, and Afire. Like a lot of great renowned masters currently working in the 2020s, Kino has an early film, a way to see where it all began. In this case, it’s Petzold’s second collaboration with the amazing Nina Hoss in a film that won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the Berlin Film Festival.

Barbara

Battleship Potemkin

Year: 1925

Runtime: 1h 12m

Director: Sergei Eisenstein

There are certain films, mostly from the 1910s and 1920s, that now feel so much like templates for what would unfold over the next century of filmmaking. It’s impossible to watch Eisenstein’s silent masterpiece and not consider the influence it would have over so many filmmakers that tried to follow in its massive footsteps. In the most recent Sight and Sound poll, it finished 54th, actually a drop from some previous top ten placements. Despite its arguably waning reputation, it’s still an all-timer.

Battleship Potemkin

Beanpole

Year: 2019

Runtime: 2h 17m

Director: Kantemir Balagov

Winner of the Un Certain Regard Best Director Prize at Cannes, this is a simply unforgettable drama about the abject horror that exists in this world. It unfolds after the end of World War II, and one of its first major events is the accidental smothering of a three-year-old child. This is not something to watch if you’re looking for a pick-me-up, but it is a strikingly well-made, well-acted and unforgettable drama about trauma — a subject that feels just as timely today as it did in the postwar era, given the currently violent state of the world.

Beanpole

The Conformist

Year: 1970

Runtime: 1h 53m

Director: Bernardo Bertolucci

One of his first widely acknowledged masterpieces, this Bernardo Bertolucci period piece was recently restored in 4K and is now exclusively available in the Kino Film Collection. It stars the phenomenal Jean-Louis Trintignant as a man who is ordered to assassinate a professor, but things get funky when he starts an affair with the target’s wife, played by Dominique Sanda. It was nominated for the Oscar for the Best Adapted Screenplay, and really made Bertolucci a household name for cinephiles.

The Conformist

Custody

Year: 2017

Runtime: 1h 33m

Director: Xavier Legrand

A film that’s not unlike sinking into emotional quicksand, this French drama won the Cesar Awards (the French equivalent of the Oscar) for Best Film, Best Actress, and Best Original Screenplay. It’s a domestic drama about a recently divorced couple and the impact their separation is having on their increasingly violent 11-year-old son Julien. It’s a brutal emotional journey but well-made enough to be worth the trip.

Custody

Dawson City: Frozen Time

Year: 2016

Runtime: 2h

Director: Bill Morrison

A documentary like no other in the 2010s, this project is the work of the great Bill Morrison, an archival non-fiction filmmaker with a sharp sense of art and history. In 1978, over 500 film reels were found in the rubble under a hockey rink in Dawson City, Canada. They captured the gold rush of the era from the 1900s to the 1920s, providing a new window into unseen history. And they were accompanied by numerous lost feature films from the era, reminding us how much of old Hollywood has simply been forever lost.

Dawson City: Frozen Time

Dogtooth

Year: 2009

Runtime: 1h 32m

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

The writer/director of The Lobster and Poor Things broke through with this 2009 drama that earned an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, really putting its creator on the map. A truly bizarre journey, it’s the tale of two parents who have basically kept their children prisoner in their home, cutting them off from society with a bizarre series of rules and restrictions. It’s an alternately funny and truly disturbing vision that made it clear that Lanthimos was a voice to be reckoned with from the beginning.

Dogtooth

Ganja and Hess

Year: 1973

Runtime: 1h 52m

Director: Bill Gunn

For years, this was one of the more underrated horror films of its era, but a few recent re-releases and re-appraisals have given it the attention it deserves, a half-century after its release. It stars Duane Jones (Night of the Living Dead) as an anthropologist who becomes a vampire after being stabbed with a cursed dagger. The new creature of the night falls for a woman named Ganja (Marlene Clark), but love isn’t easy for a vampire. A bomb on its release, it was even recut as a different film and then relatively buried until Kino Lorber commissioned a restoration, bringing it back to life.

Ganja and Hess

Metropolis

Year: 1927

Runtime: 2h 28m

Director: Fritz Lang

It’s been almost a century since the Austrian expressionist Fritz Lang changed cinema forever with this insanely ambitious silent film, a foundational piece of art when it comes to not just all film sci-fi that would follow but other genres too. A vision of the future that’s still mesmerizing, it’s the kind of film that really could be a gateway to classic silent cinema for anyone afraid to venture down that path. It’s so accessible, fascinating, and consistently riveting. And it’s another case of a film that was underappreciated in its time, deemed too long and even panned by H.G. Wells himself.

Metropolis

Mountains May Depart

Year: 2015

Runtime: 2h 6m

Director: Jia Zhangke

Chinese director Jia Zhangke is one of the best of his generation. His last four films premiered in competition at Cannes, and the Kino Film Collection has two of them, the searing A Touch of Sin and this fascinating triptych from 2015. Zhangke tells three connected stories set in 1999, 2014, and 2025 (a more distant future when the film came out than it is today). It’s a remarkably ambitious piece of storytelling.

Mountains May Depart

Nosferatu

Year: 1929

Runtime: 1h 35m

Director: F.W. Murnau

Another silent film! And this one rules. German expressionist F.W. Murnau directed one of cinema’s definitive vampire tales over a century ago with Max Schreck’s definitive portrayal of Count Orlok, a legendary creature of the night. An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, it is quite simply formative when it comes to how vampires would be represented in film and pop culture in general. And it’s still so formally daring and unforgettable on its own terms too.

Nosferatu

The Return

Year: 2004

Runtime: 1h 45m

Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

One of Russia’s best modern filmmakers broke through with his first film, a coming-of-age drama that felt both universal and specific at the same time, earning the Golden Lion at that year’s Venice Film Festival (and a Golden Globe nod for Best Foreign Language Film). It starts with the return of a father after over a decade, and a fishing trip to celebrate the reunion, but things are never that easy as the journey pulls two brothers further apart. A shocking domestic drama with deeply Russian roots, it made it clear that Zvyagintsev would be a filmmaker to watch.

The Return

The Sacrifice

Year: 1986

Runtime: 2h 26m

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

Anyone who calls themselves a film lover simply has to get to know Andrei Tarkovsky. Andrei Rublev, Solaris, Ivan’s Childhood, Mirror, Stalker — these are among the best films ever made. In the ‘80s, Tarkovsky left Russia and made two films, including this 1986 drama, produced in Sweden. Nearing the end of his life, Tarkovsky made a film that’s basically about trying to bargain with God, a brutal final act for a master.

The Sacrifice

The Scent of Green Papaya

Year: 1994

Runtime: 1h 43m

Director: Anh Hung Tran

The Vietnamese filmmaker Anh Hung Tran returned to the scene in 2023 with the widely acclaimed The Taste of Things, starring Juliette Binoche. See his breakthrough on The Kino Film Collection in a film that made similar waves three decades ago, winning the Camera d’Or at Cannes and getting nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. Lusciously shot by the great Benoit Delhomme, it’s a film about the servant of a once-respectable family shaken by the husband’s infidelity and reckless spending, that feels so tactile and sensual that it envelops the viewer more than passively entertains them.

The Scent of Green Papaya

Sorry We Missed You

Year: 2019

Runtime: 1h 37m

Director: Ken Loach

The British filmmaker Ken Loach makes what are often called “kitchen sink dramas,” embedding social messages into stories of everyday, realistic characters. His films don’t hide their critiques of the broken systems of his country, including this 2019 drama about a man who is trying to keep his family together against the rising financial tide. It’s not Loach’s best film, but it’s a nice gateway to a great career that deserves your attention.

Sorry We Missed You

Synonyms

Year: 2019

Runtime: 1h 58m

Director: Nadav Lapid

The Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid found his most international success with this Golden Bear winner from 2019 about a man who flees his country to start a new life in Paris. Tom Mercier stars in a film that is about big issues like national identity, but also feels intimately dangerous on a character level, a piece of work that defies expectations and simple descriptions. Just watch it.

Synonyms

Taxi

Year: 2015

Runtime: 1h 21m

Director: Jafar Panahi

The Iranian director Jafar Panahi is not only one of the best living directors, he’s a hero, a man who has been told by his government that he can’t leave his home or make films, but he finds new ways to do so. Take his 2015 Taxi, a movie in which Panahi plays a taxi driver who merely listens to his passengers. A doc/fiction hybrid, it’s a statement of not just political rebellion but passionate love for the people of his country. (Note: Panahi’s great follow-up, Three Faces, is also in the Kino Film Collection.)

Taxi

Trouble the Water

Year: 2008

Runtime: 1h 35m

Director: Carl Deal, Tia Lessin

There have been a number of great projects about Hurricane Katrina and its fallout, but none have had the visceral intimacy of this 2008 documentary that’s basically home movies of a couple trying to survive the rising waters. A fascinating you-are-there look at a waterlogged nightmare becomes even richer with the director-provided context regarding how race and class impacted this national tragedy.

Trouble the Water

Winter Sleep

Year: 2014

Runtime: 3h 16m

Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan

The Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan is one of international cinema’s best, and the Kino Film Collection currently hosts one of his standout dramas, a 2014 film that won the Palme d’Or at Cannes. Set in Anatolia, it uses elements of Chekhov’s The Wife and Dostoyevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov to tell its own character-driven story about class and power in Turkey. Don’t be thrown off by that epic running time. It’s worth every minute.

Winter Sleep