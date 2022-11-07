6 New Books You Should Read This November

Given Max’s association with David Foster Wallace (Max published a biography of him, Every Love Story is a Ghost Story, in 2012) you may be tempted to read his latest book as a foray into the essayistic and form-heavy journalism that DFW wrote between his fiction projects. Finale is an appreciation of a genius (arguably the greatest composer and lyricist musical theater has seen), but its journalistic project is less lofty. After Sondheim’s 2021 death ended Max’s multiyear effort to profile the composer, he compiled years of interview notes into this erudite and affably self-conscious memoir of the creative process, both Sondheim’s and his own. For every brilliant chunk of dialogue, there are multiple moments when Max invites readers into his thought process while interviewing, as well as first-person accounts of the frenzied desire he felt coaxing Sondheim into revealing what makes him tick. Max might not have gotten the blockbuster profile he wanted, but no one could accuse him of a lack of care or empathy.