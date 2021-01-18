27 Notable New Releases Over the Next Two Weeks

To Do: January 20–February 3 Our biweekly guide on what to see, hear, watch, and read. Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO/Coco Van Oppens/Courtesy of HBO/NETFLIX © 2020/Courtesy of ©Playground Television UK Ltd & all3media international

TV

All Creatures Great and Small

Idyllic.

The cozy new adaptation of James Herriot’s memoirs is a reminder that nothing is quite as comforting as a portrait of a gentle veterinarian who spends a lot of time with his arm deep inside a cow. —Kathryn VanArendonk

PBS, through February 21.

Blown Away

The glory holes are back.

What the world needs now is the special comfort that comes from watching glass artwork being created on the second season of this glassblowing-competition show. —Jen Chaney

Netflix, January 22.

Euphoria: Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob

It’s Jules turn.

After December’s excellent stand-alone episode that focused on Zendaya’s Rue, Euphoria delivers another single installment that spends time with Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, who also co-wrote it. —J.C.

﻿HBO, January 24.

The Investigation

The 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

Your next Danish crime miniseries obsession, starring many of the Danish actors you’ve grown to love from all the other Danish crime shows. —K.V.A.

HBO, February 1.

The Lady and the Dale

Auto zone.

The Duplass brothers produced this four-part docuseries, which focuses on Liz Carmichael, the carmaker who, it turns out, was also a con artist. —J.C.

HBO, January 31.

Movies

Acasa, My Home

A Sundance winner.

A Romanian family living in an abandoned reservoir in Bucharest is forced out; it’s a highly specific film questioning the universal meaning of home, family, progress, and even civilization itself. —Bilge Ebiri

In virtual theaters.

Beautiful Something Left Behind

You’ll need tissues.

Katrine Philp’s devastating doc introduces Good Grief, a New Jersey organization that helps children work through the loss of loved ones (often parents). That may sound almost unwatchably sad, but the film is cathartic: As you follow a handful of young kids work through their emotions over the course of a year, you can see how loss makes children of us all, which in turn makes the kids’ wisdom that much more valuable. —B.E.

In virtual theaters.

Monster Hunter

A video-game adaptation.

Paul W. S. Anderson makes good movies out of video games — Mortal Kombat, the Resident Evil series, and now Monster Hunter. His secret is his attention to the environments in which the action takes place. This one also has Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, and a host of insane-looking, absolutely terrifying monsters. —B.E.

In theaters.

News of the World

Tom Hanks at his best.

Paul Greengrass’s adaptation of Paulette Jiles’s novel, about an aging soldier (Tom Hanks) trying to return a young girl raised by the Kiowa to her family, might be set in post–Civil War Texas, but it’s clearly about the way things are now. Its elegiac mood and epic look is classic Western, but its vision of civilization is more complicated: No place in this movie feels like home for anybody. —B.E.

In theaters and VOD.

What Happened Was …

Rediscover a great indie adaptation.

In 1994, actor Tom Noonan made his directorial debut with this startlingly tense, darkly comic drama, starring Noonan and Karen Sillas as two singles on a first date that takes some surprising turns. It was a critical sensation and an indie hit, but then it kind of disappeared. Now it’s been restored for rerelease. —B.E.

In virtual theaters January 29.

The White Tiger

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The great Ramin Bahrani adapts Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize–winning novel about an impoverished driver in a rapidly changing India. Filled with delirious imagery, an eclectic soundtrack, and a wild narrative, the film represents something of a stylistic departure for the minimalist Bahrani, but at heart it’s a movie about how the struggle to get ahead in a brutal, transactional society can threaten to rob you of your soul — a central theme of the director’s films. —B.E.

Netflix, January 22.

Books

Photo: Publisher

The Rib King, by Ladee Hubbard

More tragedy.

In Ladee Hubbard’s latest, the groundskeeper of a down-on-its-heels southern mansion watches with increasing fury as its owner manipulates his employees for riches and glory. A quietly thrilling addition to what I hope becomes a flourishing Ladee Hubbardverse. —Molly Young

Amistad, January 19.

Photo: Publisher

Let Me Tell You What I Mean, by Joan Didion

Joan Didion essays.

In a slim volume made up of a dozen essays written between 1968 and 2000, Didion renders a prescient, brilliant view of the cultural landscape. Her observations move from California robber barons, to Martha Stewart, to an afternoon at a Gamblers Anonymous meeting. —Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz

Penguin Random House, January 26.

Photo: Publisher

The Push, by Ashley Audrain

A catalogue of maternal anxieties.

Ashley Audrain’s debut novel turns its unsparing attention to the vexations and violence of new motherhood. Every step — from a grueling labor, to postpartum dread, to painful nursing — is fraught with fear and uncertainty. This book is not for the faint of heart. Written in the second person, it seduces with the promise of participation, of a kind of intimacy with the characters, and on that it delivers, but it also contains near-gothic terror and visceral depictions of exhaustion so deep it borders on mania. —Cornelia Channing

Pamela Dorman Books.

Photo: Publisher

Fake Accounts, by Lauren Oyler

Surprising and seductive.

In the opening pages of Lauren Oyler’s debut novel, a woman snoops through her boyfriend’s phone and discovers he is running a conspiracy-theory account. Smart, absorbing, and funny, this novel explores the real-world reverberations of the autofictions we craft online. —Jasmine Vojdani

Catapult, February 2.

Photo: Publisher

Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie, by Bevy Smith

Begin again.

After having a meltdown at Milan Fashion Week, TV personality and businesswoman Bevy Smith quit a six-figure job as an ad exec at Rolling Stone to get on-camera, a gamble that left her dead broke before she landed Fashion Queens on Bravo. Her memoir is as inspiring as it is useful to anyone who works in media. —S.S.K.

Andy Cohen Books.

Photo: Publisher

A Bright Ray of Darkness, by Ethan Hawke

The perils and promise of the stage.

Ethan Hawke has spent decades occupying the identities of other people. In his new novel — his first in years — he goes inside the mind of a young actor preparing for his first role on Broadway, illuminating both the seedy, dysfunctional side of the New York theater world and the redemptive power of performance. —C.C.

Knopf, February 2.

The 60-second Book Excerpt The Removed The night before the soldiers arrived, while you were sleeping, I reached down and touched your hair, your back, your forehead. You stirred in your sleep. Across the room, your mother was stripping corn. Your beautiful mother, her hair hanging down her body, facing away from me. I moved silently so I could see her face. Back then we grew corn and squash, sunflowers and pumpkins, and we dressed deerskins together. We walked at night together to be alone. Then I began to silently weep. I lay down beside you and wept, for you, for your mother, and for our people, who would soon have to hide in the mountains. I wept for the people who would be beaten. I wept for the people in wagons and the ones who would walk west. I wept for all who would soon be suffering and dying. From The Removed, by Brandon Hobson. Copyright 2021 by Brandon Hobson. Excerpted by permission of Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins.

Podcasts

Anything for Selena

Half-doc, half-memoir.

If the Netflix series on Selena Quintanilla-Pérez left a bland taste, consider this WBUR series: Maria Garcia investigates the Tejano music icon’s legacy — what she meant to the identities of Mexican Americans, what that legacy has come to mean, and who Selena was as a person. —Nicholas Quah

WBUR.

Art

Reggie Burrows Hodges

He starts with a black canvas.

Streams of glowing light wash over the accumulated tapestry of Black figures in the new canvases of Reggie Burrows Hodges. Here are post-Impressionist fields with soft edges and colors changing as if by iridescence, infusing these works with dignity and sparks of optical urgency. These almost visionary works give us an artist, in his mid-50s, at the height of his powers. —Jerry Saltz

Karma, 188 and 172 East 2nd Street, through February 28.

Gordon Hookey: Sacred Nation, Scared Nation

A Gary Simmons curation.

Waanyi Aboriginal artist Gordon Hookey is a diamond in the visual rough, a political firebrand and the bringer of a cartoonish pictorial wisdom that makes his works ring with urgency and insight. His paintings connect “Black Aboriginal experience to that of African Americans.” His mural-scale paintings and colorful images light up space as much as the mind and show us that art is where we find it if we only keep looking and stay open to it. —J.S.

fortgansevoort.com/online-exhibitions/gordon-hookey, through February 20.

Viewfinder

Public-art watch.

Even with gentrification, Old New York echoes in South Street Seaport. To smell the metaphysical sea air of the mind, catch this showcase of amazing images by 21 photographers who picture their worlds in ways that will set you a-tingle with optical excitement. It’s best viewed at night in the windows of the gallery, where, once again, the ghosts of New York will join you. —J.S.

19 Fulton Street, through January 31.

Pop Music

Baio, Dead Hand Control

From Vampire Weekend bassist.

In his third solo album, Chris Baio presents New Wave with deep, heady vocals. It’s New Order meets LCD Soundsystem meets the National. —Gabrielle Sanchez

Glassnote Records, January 29.

Blackpink: The Show

﻿In your area.

﻿After working on music with Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and David Guetta on the sleek The Album and on the autobiographical Netflix doc Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, K-pop singing group Blackpink brings its signature blustery trap pop into our homes once more with The Show, a winter virtual concert. —Craig Jenkins

﻿youtube.com/c/blackpinkofficial, January 31.

Willie Jones, Right Now

Via Shreveport, Louisiana.

Singer-songwriter Willie Jones took the long road, appearing on reality shows X-Factor and Chasing Cameron while pursuing country music. Following the success of stars like Kane Brown and Mickey Guyton, in a field increasingly receptive to Black artists, Jones is releasing his debut album. Right Now fuses his hip-hop and country-music interests smoothly on songs like “Trainwreck,” “Down for It” with T.I., and “Back Porch.” —C.J.

The Penthouse/Empire, January 22.

Theater

Fran & Kate’s Drama Club

Up with the Woosters.

Anyone who has seen Frances McDormand perform with the Wooster Group knows her grave unpredictability resonates with that ensemble’s poker-faced zaniness — whenever she escapes Hollywood for a turn at their scrappy Performing Garage, it’s as if a wolf has found its pack after being trapped with poodles. Now, McDormand and the experimental collective’s powerhouse performer Kate Valk host a live talk show, complete with special guests, films from the legendary Group’s archive, and their own banter about the future of the form. Imagine the Tonight Show, but hosted by two Shaker eldresses, either of whom could tear your throat out. —Helen Shaw

thewoostergroup.org via Zoom, January 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Silver Lining Streaming Series

Still mint condition.

The much-loved New York stalwart the Mint Theater is in the business of reviving forgotten classics, so it’s unsurprising that it took a serious look at its own archive, offering a full (and free) slate of digital releases, films of productions from past seasons — including Lillian Hellman’s superb labor drama Days to Come (through February 22) and Teresa Deevy’s earthy but eerie Katie Roche (February 1 to March 28). —H.S.

minttheater.org, through June 13.

Opera

Soldier Songs

Opera on film.

David T. Little’s staged song cycle from 2011 is a simultaneously intimate and epic piece based on interviews with combat veterans. Its tiny scale and vast scope make it seem tailored to this year of solitude and sweeping social issues. Opera Philadelphia presents a new online production sung and directed by baritone Jonathan McCullough. —Justin Davidson

operaphila.org, January 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

*This article appears in the January 18, 2021, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!