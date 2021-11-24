Paramount+ Sends a Couple Deals Down the Mountain

Streamliner At your service. Illustration: Martin Gee

The fastest way to financial ruin is paying full price for every streaming service out there. To keep you solvent, we’re constantly watching for new deals, promotions, and full-on freebies. Check back here or follow us on Twitter for updates.

The Latest Paramount+ Deal

Paramount+, the home of The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, and NFL on CBS, is serving up not one but two sweet deals for this year’s gift-giving season. For the first one, you can now get one month free of Paramount+ on both of its streaming packages, Essential and Premium (ad-free, except live TV and select shows). All you have to do is sign up for a subscription before Cyber Monday on November 29, and you’ll save $5 on your first month of streaming. The service is also looking to Jeff Bezos for a Black Friday deal. Amazon Prime members can get two months of Paramount+ for just $1 the first month and then for $10 the months after. The offer will also end November 29.

Don't have Paramount+?

Also Keep in Mind …

Bundling up for the holidays might be wise. You can save up to 28 percent by getting Paramount+ and Showtime. Better yet, the bundle also includes one month of complimentary streaming for Black Friday. You can get the Essential bundle for $12 and the Premium for $15.

Students get perks. Huzzah for you, because you can save even more money. For those still in school, you get 25 percent off your Essential monthly subscription. There really are good reasons to stay in school. If you’re a non-student looking to skim, keep in mind that you’ll have to input university credentials (welp).

Commitment is key. Annual plans are the move if you know you want Paramount+ long term. The service takes 16 percent off the monthly subscription if you spring for a year. It applies to both the Essential and Premium packages, making your subscription $4.17 per month and $8.33 per month, respectively.

While You’re Here

Don’t miss out on our other Paramount+ features, resources, and coverage.

New on Paramount+: November 2021

Paramount is serving up the goodies this month with Adele One Night Only, where Adele will sing for, yes, one night only. The streaming service also dropped its own original movie Clifford the Big Red Dog, featuring Jack Whitehall, which has already received a sequel from Paramount.

How to Gift Paramount+

… and all the other major streaming platforms. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, all year long.

How to Download Stuff on Paramount+

Here’s the one-stop shop for everything you need to know about how to download titles from all your favorite streaming services.

And as promised a few hundred words ago, if you follow Streamliner on Twitter, we’ll keep you posted on new money-saving bonanzas.