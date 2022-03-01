Paramount+ Hands Out Discounts as Birthday Party Favors

Streamliner At your service. Illustration: Martin Gee

The fastest way to financial ruin is paying full price for every streaming service out there. To keep you solvent, we’re constantly watching for new deals, promotions, and full-on freebies. Check back here or follow us on Twitter for updates.

The Latest Paramount+ Deal

Paramount+, the home of The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, and NFL on CBS, turns 1 year old this week, and to celebrate, the streaming service is taking 80 percent off its monthly subscription starting today through March 7. The deal is only good for new customers, and you have to use the promo code BIRTHDAY to sign up for either the Essential Plan (carved down to $1 a month) or the Premium Plan ($2 a month). Both of those discounted rates are only good for three months and will revert to their respective monthly charges of $5 a month and $10 a month, respectively.

Don't have Paramount+?

Also Keep in Mind …

Bundling up might be wise. You can save up to 28 percent by getting Paramount+ and Showtime. Better yet, the bundle also includes a one-month free trial, but you have to sign up through Showtime. You can get the Essential bundle for $12 and the Premium for $15.

Students get perks. Huzzah for you, because you can save even more money. For those still in school, you get 25 percent off your Essential monthly subscription. There really are good reasons to stay in school. If you’re a non-student looking to skim, keep in mind that you’ll have to input university credentials (welp).

Commitment is key. If you miss a given deal, annual plans are the move if you know you want Paramount+ long term. The service takes 16 percent off the monthly subscription if you spring for a year. It applies to both the Essential and Premium packages, making your subscription $4.17 per month and $8.33 per month, respectively.

While You’re Here

Don’t miss out on our other Paramount+ features, resources, and coverage.

Here’s What’s New on Paramount+

This year saw the addition of the Paranormal Activity franchise, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Moulin Rouge, Resident Evil, and more titles. Also popular on the service: 1883, a prequel to Yellowstone.

How to Gift Paramount+

… and all the other major streaming platforms. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, all year long.

How to Download Stuff on Paramount+

Here’s the one-stop shop for everything you need to know about how to download titles from all your favorite streaming services.

And as promised a few hundred words ago, if you follow Streamliner on Twitter, we’ll keep you posted on new money-saving bonanzas.