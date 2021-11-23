offers you can't refuse

A Way-Too-Long Black Friday Shopping List for Your Streaming Setup

By
Some of these streaming sticks may or may not have fallen off a truck. Photo: Paramount Pictures

It’s shopping season again, a time of year when throwing money at stuff you may or may not need but definitely want isn’t only socially acceptable but rapturously encouraged. And why not? If it’s your dream to watch Cats on a $3,200, 77-inch TV, all power to you — let’s knock $500 off that goal. To ease the strain on your bank account, to alleviate your stress in a time of blah blah supply-chain something something, and most importantly, to spare you the agony of waiting on a line in a physical store surrounded by icky people, we’ve curated the list below.

Note: We’ll add to this list with more deals as we see ’em.

Streaming Boxes and Sticks

We’re talking the best dedicated streaming devices on sale here, not multi-purpose gear like TVs or streaming soundbars (though you can keep scrolling for those options).

Apple TV 4K 32GB
Apple TV 4K 32GB
$130
$160 now 19% off
$130

This streaming box can hold a hard drive’s worth of apps, FWIW. You can also double up to 64GB if you need more.

$130 at Best Buy
Buy
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
$29
$50 now 42% off
$29

Roku’s newest standard streaming stick (also sold with a voice remote).

$29 at Amazon
Buy
$29 at Walmart
Buy
Roku Streaming Stick+ (2021)
Roku Streaming Stick+ (2021)
$30
$45 now 33% off
$30

Roku’s (slightly) older streaming stick, not quite as powerful as the Streaming Stick 4K, but still good for 4K, HDR, and watching Drag Race.

$30 at Amazon
Buy
$30 at Target
Buy
Google Chromecast
Google Chromecast
$20
$30 now 33% off
$20

Remote not included, but you can use your phone.

$20 at Target
Buy
$20 at Walmart
Buy
Dynalink Android TV Box
Dynalink Android TV Box
$30
$50 now 40% off
$30

Not quite in the big leagues of streaming devices, but still packs tons of apps and 4K support.

$30 at Walmart
Buy
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
$35
$55 now 36% off
$35

Amazon boasts that its newest Fire Stick (which ships with a voice remote) is 40 percent more powerful than its 4K model.

$35 at Amazon
Buy
$35 at Amazon
Buy
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
$25
$50 now 50% off
$25

Amazon’s first 4K streaming stick handles HDR video and Dolby Atmos audio and packs 8GB of storage.

$25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy
Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick
$20
$40 now 50% off
$20

Still an HD streaming contender and 50 percent more powerful than the generation before it.

$20 at Amazon
Buy
$20 at Amazon
Buy
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite
$18
$30 now 40% off
$18

A dirt-cheap way to stream tons of apps, with the same voice control as every other Fire TV Stick model above.

$18 at Amazon
Buy
$18 at Amazon
Buy
Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K Ultra HD Media Player
Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K Ultra HD Media Player
$80
$120 now 33% off
$80

Packed with storage and a six-core CPU, the Cube also lets you use Alexa without a remote.

$80 at Amazon
Buy
$80 at Amazon
Buy

Smart TVs

TVs tend to sell out first thanks to recent global stock issues. The sets below are some of the top-rated on sale now.

Samsung 55-Inch Class the Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV
Samsung 55-Inch Class the Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV
$1,000
$1,500 now 33% off
$1,000

A very expensive now cheaper picture frame that also plays movies!

$1,000 at Best Buy
Buy
Samsung 65
Samsung 65” Class 4K Crystal Smart TV With HDR
$568
$649 now 12% off
$568

This TV’s “Crystal” processor will automatically upscale your favorite shows and movies to 4K.

$568 at Walmart
Buy
$569 at Best Buy
Buy
Samsung 65
Samsung 65” Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
$1,697
$2,599 now 35% off
$1,697

This TV uses an AI-powered “Neo Quantum Processor” to analyze the signal and scenes of what you’re watching and dynamically adjust the picture settings. It’s a beast.

$1,697 at Walmart
Buy
Samsung 75” Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 75” Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
$1,899
$2,799 now 32% off
$1,899

Like the TV above, but bigger.

$1,899 at Best Buy
Buy
TCL 55
TCL 55” Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV
$379
$600 now 37% off
$379

Roku TV is a pretty intuitive operating system overall, and you can bundle this unit with a soundbar for added oomph.

$379 at Amazon
Buy
$379 at Walmart
Buy
LG 48
LG 48” Class 4K OLED Smart TV With HDR
$896
$1,399 now 36% off
$896

The “O” stands for “organic.” Seriously! Also, OLED TVs can often be faster, reproduce dark colors better, and even (sometimes) roll.

$896 at Walmart
Buy
LG 77
LG 77” Class 4K OLED Smart TV
$2,696
$3,199 now 16% off
$2,696

Unlike LEDs, OLEDs produce both color and light, eschewing the need for a backlight. This makes everything just a little bit clearer.

$2,696 at Walmart
Buy
LG 65
LG 65” 4K Smart OLED TV With AI ThinQ
$1,500
$2,246 now 33% off
$1,500

This deal may be a $750 markdown, but it also happens to come bundled with a two-year warranty.

$1,500 at Walmart
Buy
LG 77
LG 77” 4K Smart OLED TV With AI ThinQ (2021)
$2,897
$3,997 now 28% off
$2,897

… And here’s a bigger model, at $1,100 off.

$2,897 at Walmart
Buy
Sony Bravia 48
Sony Bravia 48” Class A9S OLED 4K Smart TV
$1,198
$1,198

LG actually makes the panels that go into Sony’s OLED TVs, but a TV is also more than its screen alone, and the A9S series is among the best.

$1,198 at Amazon
Buy
$1,200 at Best Buy
Buy
Amazon Fire TV 43
Amazon Fire TV 43” 4-Series 4K
$270
$370 now 27% off
$270

The smallest of Amazon’s new Fire TV units, this 4-Series offers 4K entertainment on a budget.

$270 at Amazon
Buy
$270 at Amazon
Buy
Amazon Fire TV 50
Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series 4K
$330
$470 now 30% off
$330

An upgrade. Note also that all of the sizes in the 4-Series ship with an Alexa voice remote.

$330 at Amazon
Buy
$330 at Amazon
Buy
Amazon Fire TV 55
Amazon Fire TV 55” 4-Series 4K
$380
$520 now 27% off
$380

The biggest of this series; if you want to go bigger on an Amazon TV, you’ll have to look at the company’s Omni line.

$380 at Amazon
Buy
$380 at Amazon
Buy
Amazon Fire TV 43
Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni Series 4K
$300
$410 now 27% off
$300

The main leg up Omni has over the 4-Series is its hands-free Alexa functionality and two-way calling.

$300 at Amazon
Buy
$300 at Amazon
Buy
Amazon Fire TV 50
Amazon Fire TV 50” Omni Series 4K
$360
$510 now 29% off
$360

One thing you may want to know about the Omni TVs: Hard drives apparently aren’t supported yet. For some folks, that’s a dealbreaker.

$360 at Amazon
Buy
$360 at Amazon
Buy
Amazon Fire TV 55
Amazon Fire TV 55” Omni Series 4K
$410
$560 now 27% off
$410

This is the biggest Omni TV currently on sale at Amazon, but the 65- and 75-inchers are also available. Those also support DolbyVision, if that matters to you.

$410 at Amazon
Buy
$410 at Amazon
Buy

Speakers and Headphones

Because hi-res sound matters, too — often even more than the picture quality — and the inherent flatness of a lot of the TVs above mean most of them weren’t built with audio in mind.

Roku Streambar
Roku Streambar
$79
$130 now 39% off
$79

If you want a combo streaming device and a speaker, look no further.

$79 at Amazon
Buy
$80 at Walmart
Buy
Samsung 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer
Samsung 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer
$397
$700 now 43% off
$397

A few kit options are available, but this one comes with a wall mount, a voice-assistant, and a remote that pairs with Samsung TVs.

$397 at Amazon
Buy
$399 at Best Buy
Buy
LG 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer
LG 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer
$649
$999 now 35% off
$649

For immersive soundscapes, you could do a lot worse than 5.1.2 channels and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

$649 at Best Buy
Buy
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
$99
$169 now 41% off
$99

Available in a bunch of colors, these buds pack great sound, noise cancellation, and a subtle form factor that disappears into your ears.

$99 at Samsung
Buy
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
$149
$199 now 25% off
$149

Just in case you’ve recently lost a pair this year.

$149 at Best Buy
Buy
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
$479
$549 now 13% off
$479

For anyone who prefers the over-ear comfort.

$479 at Best Buy
Buy

Antennae

Do you like getting sports or game shows or easing into your day with the morning news? Or do you just like getting 35+ HD channels for free? Just buy an antenna.

Cshidworld TV Antenna
Cshidworld TV Antenna
$19
$69 now 72% off
$19

Clearance-level pricing for an antenna that does everything and more.

$19 at Walmart
Buy
Insignia Amplified Thin Film Indoor HDTV Antenna
Insignia Amplified Thin Film Indoor HDTV Antenna
$22
$49 now 55% off
$22

This antenna comes with a little tabletop base, which can be handy.

$22 at Walmart
Buy
$17 at Best Buy
Buy
Antop Flat Panel Mini
Antop Flat Panel Mini “Big Boy” Indoor/Outdoor Amplified HDTV Antenna
$74
$84 now 12% off
$74

Antop’s “Big Boy” is about as good as the antenna game gets, and while it’s pricier than competitors, it’s got better customer support and build quality.

$74 at Best Buy
Buy

More Stuff to Look At

Sometimes you actually need some of this stuff for the rest of your stuff to work at all. Plus: It’s nice to accessorize.

Kanto R300 Recessed Articulating Wall Mount
Kanto R300 Recessed Articulating Wall Mount
$129
$159 now 19% off
$129

You don’t want your fancy TV to crash to the floor. This mount holds screens up to 55 inches wide and 80 pounds heavy, with a nice tilt and swivel to boot.

$129 at Walmart
Buy
Sanus Advanced Tilt 4D Premium TV Wall Mount Bracket
Sanus Advanced Tilt 4D Premium TV Wall Mount Bracket
$99
$160 now 38% off
$99

It’s cheaper, but this one can hold more, good for most screens up to 90 inches with a max weight of 150 pounds.

$99 at Amazon
Buy
$89 at Best Buy
Buy
TP-Link AX1800 4 Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Router
TP-Link AX1800 4 Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Router
$79
$99 now 20% off
$79

For a smooth streaming connection, you want the latest Wi-Fi standard. This one supports it.

$79 at Walmart
Buy
Netgear Nighthawk Dual-Band WiFi 6 AX1500 Mesh System
Netgear Nighthawk Dual-Band WiFi 6 AX1500 Mesh System
$196
$249 now 21% off
$196

Teamwork makes the dream work. So too with mesh systems like this one, which can relay a good Wi-Fi signal across huge square footage.

$196 at Walmart
Buy
Sony UBP- X700M 4K Ultra HD Home Theater Streaming Blu-ray Player
Sony UBP- X700M 4K Ultra HD Home Theater Streaming Blu-ray Player
$148
$250 now 41% off
$148

For when you want to play Blu-rays and stream Netflix.

$148 at Amazon
Buy
$149 at Best Buy
Buy

If you subscribe to a service through our links, Vulture may earn an affiliate commission.

A Way-Too-Long Black Friday List for Your Streaming Setup