A Way-Too-Long Black Friday Shopping List for Your Streaming Setup

It’s shopping season again, a time of year when throwing money at stuff you may or may not need but definitely want isn’t only socially acceptable but rapturously encouraged. And why not? If it’s your dream to watch Cats on a $3,200, 77-inch TV, all power to you — let’s knock $500 off that goal. To ease the strain on your bank account, to alleviate your stress in a time of blah blah supply-chain something something, and most importantly, to spare you the agony of waiting on a line in a physical store surrounded by icky people, we’ve curated the list below.

Note: We’ll add to this list with more deals as we see ’em.

Streaming Boxes and Sticks

We’re talking the best dedicated streaming devices on sale here, not multi-purpose gear like TVs or streaming soundbars (though you can keep scrolling for those options).

Apple TV 4K 32GB $130 $160 now 19% off $130 This streaming box can hold a hard drive’s worth of apps, FWIW. You can also double up to 64GB if you need more. $130 at Best Buy Buy

Dynalink Android TV Box $30 $50 now 40% off $30 Not quite in the big leagues of streaming devices, but still packs tons of apps and 4K support. $30 at Walmart Buy

Smart TVs

TVs tend to sell out first thanks to recent global stock issues. The sets below are some of the top-rated on sale now.

Speakers and Headphones

Because hi-res sound matters, too — often even more than the picture quality — and the inherent flatness of a lot of the TVs above mean most of them weren’t built with audio in mind.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $99 $169 now 41% off $99 Available in a bunch of colors, these buds pack great sound, noise cancellation, and a subtle form factor that disappears into your ears. $99 at Samsung Buy

Antennae

Do you like getting sports or game shows or easing into your day with the morning news? Or do you just like getting 35+ HD channels for free? Just buy an antenna.

More Stuff to Look At

Sometimes you actually need some of this stuff for the rest of your stuff to work at all. Plus: It’s nice to accessorize.

Kanto R300 Recessed Articulating Wall Mount $129 $159 now 19% off $129 You don’t want your fancy TV to crash to the floor. This mount holds screens up to 55 inches wide and 80 pounds heavy, with a nice tilt and swivel to boot. $129 at Walmart Buy

