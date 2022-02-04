The Best Streaming Services for Every Kind of Sports Fan

Streamliner At your service. Illustration: Martin Gee

Some days, it’s great to be a sports fan. Like last Sunday, when in a 12-hour span, you got to see Rafael Nadal come back from two sets down at the Australian Open to win his 21st Slam title, and then Joe Burrow and the Bengals upset the Chiefs en route to the Super Bowl. Or yesterday, when a photographer’s camera tumbled down a mountain at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The downside is that, for a cable subscriber, just watching those events cost you a slice of the hundred or hundreds you cough up every month to your provider. Or, maybe you missed out on watching entirely, because you cut the cord and kept only Netflix and HBO Max, giving up the thrills of live competition in favor of those found on Ozark and Succession.

Fortunately, there’s a happy medium — signing up for a streaming service that also gives you access to the live action. There are myriad options out there and, while none will give you every channel your heart could desire, there are many that will help you save a few bucks while making sure you don’t miss out on most sports, from the mainstream to the niche. Here, we present the best options and the many features they offer to help you decide where to shell out so you don’t miss your favorite game, match, fight, race, or event, provided you have an internet connection.

Sling TV

The gist of Sling is that it offers up some of the broadcast and a lot of the cable channels at a much lower price than what you’d get from, say, Xfinity or Spectrum. There are two basic packages, Orange and Blue, that have different channel lineups. If you’re an NBA fan, Sling says you’ll want to go with Orange, as that includes three ESPNs and TNT, while Blue includes FS1 and the NFL Network. You can subscribe to both for $50 a month. The major downside to Sling is that only Blue carries NBC and Fox, and neither carries CBS or ABC, which would leave you without a lot of big-time games. If you’re looking for more, there’s an add-on $11 package with NBA TV, the MLB and NHL networks, the Tennis Channel, and college sports from ESPNU and the SEC and ACC networks. Showtime is also an extra $10 if you like their boxing coverage (or consider Yellowjackets sports).

Leagues available: NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, golf, tennis, several soccer leagues, college football and basketball, and more, depending on the plan or add-ons you opt into.

Cost: Starting at $35 per month, with multiple add-on options.

Free trial? Three days.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu’s live-TV option is a lot like Sling, except it has 65 channels — 14 dedicated solely to sports — plus its streaming library and a bundle that includes Disney+ and ESPN+. Here, you get local channels, the ESPNs, FS1 and 2, CBS Sports, TNT, NFL Network, the Golf Channel, and more. Depending on where you live, you might also get a regional sports channel — for example, if you live in New York, you’ll have SNY, home of the Mets. There’s also the option of adding NFL RedZone, the Outdoor and Sportsman channels, and TVG for horse racing. New Yorkers won’t find NFL Network, MLB Network, or NBA TV, though.

Leagues available: NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA, EPL, MLS, NASCAR, WWE, and UFC; major tournaments in the WNBA, golf, tennis, and more, per Hulu.

Cost: $70 per month ($76 for no ads when watching its on-demand library).

Free trial? Nope. They stopped offering it in December 2021, the jerks.

ESPN+

You can also get ESPN+ as a standalone, but keep in mind that it’s not the same as watching ESPN the channel. Its live sports offerings are somewhat limited — more a welcome supplement or a budget-conscious add-on if you’re, say, a hockey die-hard, than a full-fledged live streaming service. Still, for the price it punches its weight, carrying several popular leagues for soccer, hockey, tennis, golf, cricket, lacrosse, and plenty of college sports. It’s also got ESPN’s original documentaries, including all of the 30 for 30 series.

Leagues available: NHL (and several other hockey leagues), college football and basketball, several soccer leagues, lacrosse, several cricket leagues, and more, per ESPN+.

Cost: $7 per month or $70 for a year.

Free trial? The standalone ESPN+ also doesn’t have a free trial.

DirecTV Stream

With the exception of the NFL Network and some NBC sports channels, DirecTV has pretty much everything you can want for sports. The basic $70 package has ESPN and some other sports options, but you’ll want to go for the $85 Choice service to get college, regional, and MLB and NBA channels. For another $10, you get an added six sports channels, including CBS, NHL, Golf, and Sportsman. It also allows you to simultaneously stream its content on up to 20 devices, which you might consider necessary if you own a bar, have a huge family, or live in a frat house.

Leagues available: NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, golf, college sports, plus a wide swathe of regional sports and that you might otherwise need cable to get. Consult the full lineup.

Cost: Starting at $70 per month.

Free trial? Sorta. You can get a full refund on a new account if you cancel within 14 days, but you still have to pay some upfront costs.

YouTube TV

With the basic YouTube TV subscription, you’re covered for the big networks for the most popular sports. A trio of ESPNs, FS1 and 2, CBS, and NBC Sports, plus the proprietary channels of MLB, NBA, NFL, Tennis, and Golf channels, and college networks like the SEC and Big Ten. If you’re looking to record events for next-day viewing or posterity, YouTube’s DVR is unmatched among streamers — the storage space is unlimited, with the caveat that you can only keep it for a max of nine months. Still, that’s enough to record your favorite MLB team’s entire 162-game season, plus playoffs, if you desire.

Leagues available: NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, WNBA, NCAA, golf, tennis, and more, per YouTube TV’s full directory.

Cost: $65 per month.

Free trial? Yes, but lengths vary. Check YouTube’s explainer to see how much time you can get.

Fubo TV

Fubo basically has all the main cable options, except for TNT, so you’ll miss out on those out-of-market NBA games unless you sign up for League Pass for $15 a month. But other than that, you can play around with the packages and add-ons to figure out which configuration is right for you. For example, there’s the $7 per month add-on that’s all about international sports, specifically soccer, with ESPN and Fox’s Deportes channels, plus Real Madrid’s proprietary channel. There’s something for everyone here, except, of course, those who crave the analysis from Shaq and Barkley on TNT.

Leagues available: NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college football and basketball, WWE, golf, NASCAR, several international soccer leagues, and a lot more.

Cost: $65 per month.

Free trial? Seven days.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service is limited to the sports that the company has deals to cover, but it’s an affordable option if you’re in the market for specific sports — or if you just want to pay $5 for a single month to catch the Olympics and the Super Bowl.

Leagues available: The Olympics (in full), NFL (including the Super Bowl), WWE, IndyCar racing, Premier League soccer, rugby, cycling, and more.

Cost: $5 per month or $50 a year.

Free trial? None.

Amazon Prime Video

You’re not going to sign up for Prime for the sports coverage, but if you’re looking for some games to go along with your Bosch and next-day delivery of gardening gloves, the streamer has a few offerings: Thursday-night NFL and select WNBA games, plus some Yankees tilts if you live in the New York region. Otherwise, you can always just add in a premium subscription, like NBA League Pass for $200 a season.

Leagues available: Limited NFL, WNBA, and baseball offerings, plus add-on options, including the NBA (League Pass), boxing (through Showtime), and MLB (through MLB.tv).

Cost: $15 per month.

Free trial? Seven days.

DAZN

For American subscribers, DAZN caters mostly to fight fans, with plenty of exclusive live and on-demand boxing and MMA, excluding UFC. On top of that, you’ll get documentaries, soccer, snooker, and darts.

Leagues available: Women’s UEFA soccer, MMA, boxing (including an archive), Masters snooker, and Premier League darts.

Cost: $20 per month or $100 per year.

Free trial? One month.

Twitch

If you’re looking to watch eSports, certain traditional sporting events, or just randos doing whatever they feel like, you can just head to Twitch without signing up. The streamer doesn’t have regularly scheduled games and bouts but does have deals in place with top leagues and fighting promotions to broadcast select events throughout the year, so it can be a fun place to watch and chat along, but it’s not a place to go if you’re looking for consistency in your viewing. The paid subscriptions are more for supporting certain channels and come with varying perks, including unique emoticons, ad-free viewing, exclusive streams, and subscriber-only chat functions.

Cost: Free to watch, subscriptions start at $5 per month.

League-Specific Services

Three of the top four major sports leagues in the States — NFL, MLB, and NBA — each have their own subscription service for out-of-market games, making those ideal for those who live far away from their team of choice. (The NHL’s dedicated service, NHL.tv, was rolled up under ESPN+ in 2021.) The NFL’s Sunday Ticket is a pain — you can only get it without signing up for DirecTV if you live in certain areas where that service isn’t available — and it costs a ton, running $300 per season or $400 if you want RedZone and a fantasy football channel. Luckily, that DirecTV deal is expiring after the 2022 season, so there’s hope that it becomes more widely and easily available.

Cost: Varies widely by plan, sport, and season — from MLB.tv’s current off-season package (now $25) to NBA’s League Pass (now $50, versus $230 for the regular season) to NFL’s Sunday Ticket bundle with RedZone ($400).

Free trials:

• NFL Sunday Ticket: In the past, DirecTV has offered this up free for the first week of the season.

• MLB.tv: Seven days.

• NBA League Pass: Seven days.

Buy an Antenna

Yes, you can still get television over the airwaves, literally. Even some of the cheapest digital antennas let you get the major broadcast networks that host sports — ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox — without any subscription, provided you don’t live in a completely remote location. Believe it or not, there are even some rabbit-eared versions you can buy on the cheap to get HD viewing of whatever major events, like the World Series, Super Bowl, and NCAA tourney, are on.

Cost: Antennas Direct’s ClearStream Eclipse TV model is great and goes for $40, but cheaper models will also get the job done.

