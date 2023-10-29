How Niche Is Your Taylor Swift Halloween Costume?

Photo: Gotham/GC Images Dressing as herself from the original release of 1989.

Swifties have been prepared for practically every Halloween since 2006. Taylor Swift’s concerts have always had fun costumes, including the Eras Tour, and now that it’s Halloween, it’s time to channel that crafting energy into some fun costumes. Or, in other words, they’re taking a break from trying to decode any Easter Eggs from 1989 (Taylor’s Version). But what if… Swifties’ costumes are just one giant Easter Egg! Are their looks going to be as popular as a Traylor couple costume? Or will they be a niche as an old inside joke from Swift’s MySpace days? Luckily, we’re here to round up all of the best Blondie-inspired Halloween costumes and categorize them in different levels of lore. Hop into the elevator, and let’s visit the first (and simplest) stop on the tour.

Grab your teddy bear hoodie and banana, we have entered level 1. The 2019 interview with Jimmy Fallon where Swift reacts to herself post-LASIK surgery, is the subject of many costumes. It’s considered beginner Swift insider knowledge. The video has been seen over 20 million times on YouTube alone, and who knows how many parents called their kids over to watch on live TV? But it still takes a Swiftie to recognize it immediately. Nonetheless, just because your Swift-inspired Halloween look is the most recognizable, it doesn’t mean it’s any less deserving of praise. You won’t have to keep explaining who you’re dressed as over and over again at a party and can just jump right into talking about your favorite 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks.

You have struck the perfect balance between being very obvious to way too niche. Congrats! For most, the ideal Halloween costume is something no one else is wearing but also recognizable enough that you’re not feeling defeated that you didn’t completely “nail” it. It’s taking an inside joke into the real world, like when Taylor Swift wore a “No, It’s Becky” t-shirt at the peak of its meme-dom. Level two is the same type of energy. You are bringing custom Eras tour looks to a Halloween party or recreating Traylor paparazzi videos with your mom.

If you’re level 3, it means your Halloween costumes are just for Swifties. It’s taking song lyrics too literally. It’s the people dressing up as Swiftie Pete Davidson. Actually, it’s for those embracing all of Swift’s random movie cameos. All. Of. Them. Just like Swift, if you’re going to do something, you’re going to put 113% into it. You do not care if normies don’t “get” your costume or if they ask where “Fernjail” is. Because they probably didn’t even live through the post-1989 era the same way you did— even less, they don’t know what “Yes Whale” means. I’m not explaining it, you’ll have to do the research yourself. But once you do, welcome to the cult club.

