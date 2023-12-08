The Best Theater of 2023

School Pictures. Photo: Chelcie Parry

10.

Director Garry Hynes co-founded Galway’s Druid Theatre in 1975, and under her direction, it’s still mounting epic ventures into the work of great Irish playwrights, most recently in this rigorous and beautifully acted daylong marathon of Sean O’Casey’s fiercely funny, ultimately devastating Dublin Trilogy. In taking on The Plough and the Stars, The Shadow of a Gunman, and Juno and the Paycock, Druid’s wonderful ensemble brought out the plays’ sharp humor, their defiant centering of the poor and politically disenfranchised, and their clear poetic resonance — at once gorgeous and terrible — in our own fractured, brutal ’20s.

9.

In this deceptively calm “lecture hybrid performance” by the writer and director Annie Dorsen (who’s also the only living thing onstage), theater comes face-to-face with the singularity — and survives. Dorsen has been making a series of “algorithmic theater” pieces, investigating the already omnipresent nature of AI in our day-to-day lives, in our art, in our brains. Here, she asked GPT-35 (the AI model that runs ChatGPT) to create possible versions of the lost final play of Aeschylus’s Prometheia trilogy. The bot was right up there with her, in the form of an AI-produced chorus of voices emanating from a series of AI-designed masks, speaking text that GPT-35 was generating on the spot. But Dorsen herself was by far the most fascinating thing onstage. Cobbling her lecture together word by word and sentence by sentence from myriad sources — “borrowing” verbatim just like AI — she made a sly, generous, and deeply eloquent case for human effort, human discernment, and human beauty.

8.

Ossie Davis wrote and starred in this wily satire of the Jim Crow South more than 60 years ago, but in the nimble hands of director Kenny Leon’s actors — especially the ultra-charismatic Leslie Odom Jr. and the comedically revelatory Kara Young — the show felt sharper and bigger-hearted than plenty of contemporary plays. Odom Jr. sparkled as the title character, an aspiring reverend with a trickster spirit who returns to his Georgia hometown to win back the church that’s been unjustly seized by Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee, the linen-wearing, Confederacy-worshiping tyrant with the big white house on the hill. And as Purlie’s wide-eyed, rubber-limbed protégé, Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, Kara Young gave the kind of performance that should be on acting-class syllabi — rooted, fearless, and funny as hell.

7.

It’s been a great fall for muscular ensemble-driven drama, and the first production in the Irish Rep’s yearlong “Friel Project,” Doug Hughes’s Translations, was an unassuming triumph. Funny and tragic, soaringly lyrical yet unsentimental, Friel’s 1980 play about the British army’s visit to the fictional village of Baile Beag in the 1830s — sent on an imperialist mission to redraw the map of Ireland and Anglicize its place names — felt fresh and full of complex poignancy. Hughes’s lucid production was an exceptional showcase for its actors, from Seán McGinley as Hugh, the poetic-souled old schoolmaster, to Owen Campbell as his loving, frustrated son, Manus, to the luminous Mary Wiseman as “curly-headed Maire,” the woman Manus loves whose heart yearns elsewhere.

6.

It’s also been a great fall for Ireland! Although, in Arin Arbus’s vigorous, earthy production of Beckett’s 1953 masterpiece, it felt like Vladimir and Estragon were doing their waiting on the side of a former trucking route somewhere in the dusty middle of what was once America. As Didi and Gogo, Paul Sparks and Michael Shannon brought the play’s humor and its humanity to the fore in a pair of gutsy and charmingly distinctive performances. They made Godot feel like a play about a marriage — with all its shorthand and tedium, its affection and its frustrations — and a curmudgeonly warmth accumulated around them on the chilly roadside, without undermining the play’s ageless encounter with the abyss.

5.

The brazen, ebullient brainchild of the terrific actor-writer Becca Blackwell, Snatch Adams delighted not only with the anarchic antics of its talk-show premise (Snatch is a six-foot-tall talking vagina, hosting a variety show with her below-the-belt buddy, Tainty, a wise-cracking perineum), but also, and more surprisingly, with the pure, sweet heart underneath its splatter and glitter. Curious, generous, and joyful, Blackwell’s show — written and performed with the literally ballsy Amanda Duarte — felt like a bracing exorcism of the demons of shame, sanctimony, and irony. It was the messy, gloriously heart-open Magic School Bus trip that I didn’t know I needed.

4.

Turns out the famously “broken” Merrily wasn’t anything a clear-eyed director and a bang-up trio of actors — dedicated to sincerity, vulnerability, and each other — couldn’t fix. Maria Friedman’s beautiful production played the show straight, letting Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff, and Daniel Radcliffe expand its heart by three sizes. Groff was wrenching as the show’s compromised center, the brilliant sellout Franklin Shepard; Radcliffe swung for the fences as the nervy, endearing Charley Kringas; and Mendez — whose role as the quipping-and-tippling Mary Flynn can seem sour and underwritten — was grounded and radiant, quietly pouring her soul into “Like It Was,” leaving all of us far more broken than the play.

3.

At this moment in our dance with the pandemic, it feels like theaters are still skittish about asking audiences to stick around for more than 90 minutes — so it was especially thrilling to spend three mesmerizing hours in the company of the ambitious, aspiring, sometimes cruel but always compelling bandmates who inhabit David Adjmi’s gorgeously crafted Stereophonic. With seven tremendous performances (including Will Brill as a squirrelly, substances-happy bassist and Eli Gelb as an earnest, increasingly disenchanted sound engineer), Adjmi’s Fleetwood Mac–inspired rock-and-roll epic delivered on every front, from Daniel Aukin’s drum-tight direction to the perfectly calibrated songs by former Arcade Fire member Will Butler. It was a hymn to the creative process, a loving and rigorous portrait of what it looks like to be addicted to art.

2.

It’s Annie Baker, so it was divisive — people stomped out when characters began discussing their suffering bodies and gnawing desires in ruthlessly clinical detail — and I loved it. With the superb James Macdonald directing, Baker’s memory play about patients at a Northern California “water fasting” clinic was immensely confident, electrically charged yet serene, and, in the playwright’s inimitable way, both brutal and gentle. Marylouise Burke and Christina Kirk anchored an all-around stellar cast, who played Baker’s meticulous arrangement of language and negative space like a virtuosic sextet. Mortality sat facing us on a row of poolside lounge chairs, but it wasn’t alone. Curiosity and compassion sat there, too.

1.

Gentle, generous, seemingly simple in form but buzzing with complexity, writer-performer Milo Cramer’s solo show of songs inspired by the kids they taught during their five years as a New York City tutor was as riveting as it was sweetly funny. Armed with some construction paper, a ukulele, and a couple of keyboards, Cramer creates curious, complicated portraits of their former students, of themself, and of the institutions of teaching and learning that have shaped us, with or without our attention to the fact. As a confession of uncertainty, a quest for nuance, a celebration of these students — all on their own hard journeys — and a call to reexamine our encoded values, the show transcended its intentionally humble container. Its song will be in my head for a long time to come.