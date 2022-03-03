The Best TV of the Year (So Far)

(Clockwise from top left): Somebody Somewhere, Abbott Elementary, Severance, Better Things, and The Righteous Gemstones. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by HBO, ABC, Apple TV+ and FX

It’s no earth-shattering observation that television is doing a lot these days. Every week, sometimes every day of the week, brings with it a new high-profile series, or a much-anticipated continuation of a high-profile series, or perhaps a high-profile limited series, or maybe yet another high-profile true-crime adaptation or IP brand extension. Even a “slow” month of television can be expected to produce a half-dozen shows that you simply must watch right now because you know it’s all anyone will be talking about!

But the tension between quantity and quality is always present in this endless smorgasbord, and just because a show is provoking discussion and memes doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a great representation of the medium or attempting to push it forward in interesting ways. So while acknowledging that there will always be an appeal to dissecting a noisy TV spectacle in exacting detail, that is not our primary objective here. This regularly updated monthly list, maintained by Vulture critics Jen Chaney, Roxana Hadadi, and Kathryn VanArendonk, is dedicated to the shows that may or may not have risen above the constant din but have nonetheless proven themselves representative of the best television has to offer: a freshman network comedy that’s already firing on all cylinders, an auteurist dramedy ending a phenomenal run in peak form, a stylish and original mystery-box thriller, and more. Together, they comprise a small slice of a massive pie, but it’s that slice that’s keeping us hungry for whatever television serves up next.

All shows are listed by U.S. premiere date.

Photo: Gilles Mingasson/ABC

We love to see a network sitcom take the TV world by storm, and we especially love to see it when that network sitcom is funny and smart and made by someone as talented as Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary’s creator and star. It has been a while since a network series of any kind has penetrated with linear, Nielsen-style viewership numbers and an extremely online audience, but Abbott has managed to do both. The series, about the teachers and students at a Philadelphia school, has revived the mockumentary format in a way that leaves room for drama among the adults and small moments of social commentary (with stories about school funding, gifted programs, and teaching to the test). At its best, Abbott feels like classic sitcom storytelling from decades ago: a show that insists on the specific, grounded details of its world while also being built for an enormous audience. Plus there’s the joy of watching a character like Principal Coleman (Janelle James) come into her own, because Abbott’s success means we’ll probably get to enjoy her for a long, long time. —Kathryn VanArendonk

The Righteous Gemstones, Season Two

Photo: HBO

The Righteous Gemstones should not be funny. Megachurch televangelists vie for even more power, fame, and fortune? Ugh. But no one finds the beating heart of a posturing, selfish asshole like Danny McBride, and his series clicked into fully realized, consistently hilarious life in its second season. Over nine episodes, McBride and the flawless ensemble he has assembled brought humanity and vulgarity to an ever-absurd story line involving a group of motorcycle-riding assassins out to murder Gemstone patriarch Eli (John Goodman), Eli’s past in the Memphis wrestling scene, and a journalist sniffing around the Gemstones’ finances. If casting judgment for adultery, murder, and greed is the Lord’s work, as the Gemstones believe, then forgiveness for those misdeeds belongs to us. And after providing laughs at baptism rompers, toilet babies, and musclemen, the camaraderie and loyalty that The Righteous Gemstones emphasizes among its characters is its own kind of empathy. —Roxana Hadadi

Photo: HBO

Bridget Everett’s HBO series about small-town Kansas and the feeling of being an adult misfit was a gorgeous way to kick off the year in television. Everett’s character, Sam, is not a straightforward fictionalized version of herself, although the parallels are certainly there. Sam is much less self-assured, though, and has spent much of her life since high school trying to shape herself to fit other people’s expectations and needs. As a result, Somebody Somewhere is a gorgeous, loving, often hilarious depiction of midwestern, small-town culture — everything about Sam’s sister, Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison), is perfection, as is her friend Joel (Jeff Hiller) — but it’s also a really moving story about how hard it is to make yourself at home somewhere when it’s supposedly been your home from the beginning. —K.V.A.

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

It’s difficult not to think that Amazon Prime Video did As We See It a disservice by releasing the show’s eight episodes all at once in late January. Jason Katims’s series about three 20-somethings on the autism spectrum trying to navigate the personal and professional challenges of adulthood is thoughtfully nuanced and surprisingly funny, with a flair for unexpected scenarios that poke at whatever preconceived notions viewers might hold about this community. Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, and Sue Ann Pien, who all identify as neurodivergent, fully embody their characters’ singular arcs, while Sosie Bacon adds both compassion and friction as the roommates’ aide. The series’s emotional rawness and pervasive honesty build up in that typical Katims way until your only option is to cry and cry, and a slower rollout might have let that atmosphere breathe. Still, whatever your viewing schedule ends up being, As We See It is worth your time. —R.H.

Photo: Mario Casilli/mptvimages/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

As much as the media has covered Bill Cosby’s assaults on women, as a culture we haven’t fully reconciled our reverence for his body of work with our disdain for his decades-long history of drugging and preying on women. W. Kamau Bell, who directs this four-part Showtime docuseries, forces that conversation by assembling academics, journalists, people who worked alongside Cosby, and survivors of his assaults to discuss his legacy and how it has been diminished, if not fully destroyed, by the crimes he committed. These are difficult conversations, and Bell guides them with intelligence and empathy. He also lays out Cosby’s assaults and cultural achievements on a timeline that fully drives home that, as one interview subject puts it, as much as we thought we knew Cosby, we didn’t really know him at all. —Jen Chaney

Photo: Apple TV+

A high-concept puzzle that finds horror in self-sabotage and unexpected inspiration in self-help, Severance might be Apple TV+’s first great drama. (No disrespect to For All Mankind, which grew into excellence, but Severance burst out of the gate with it.) Creator Dan Erickson has created an uncanny world where the division between our work and personal selves can be made permanent; where our two halves live in abstract, pained separation from each other; and where any hope of reconciliation is crushed by the shadowy corporate overlords that created this surgical procedure in the first place. Every one of the season’s nine episodes is grounded by a compelling lead performance from Adam Scott, who pivots easily between bleakness and buoyancy, and the atmosphere is fantastically unsettling thanks to the direction of Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle. Severance could go anywhere, and the possibilities built into storytelling this confident are thrilling to imagine. —R.H.

Photo: Suzanne Tenner/FX

Pamela Adlon’s observant dramedy about the life of Adlon alter ego Sam Fox was painting a vibrant picture of a middle-aged woman long before And Just Like That … tried to do a version of the same thing. But Better Things is practically the opposite of And Just Like That … in that it’s fully realistic and unfolds according to the rhythms of actual life. In its fifth and final season, the series, also directed and co-written by Adlon, drops its audience into various scenarios involving Sam, her three children, and the friends and family members who surround them, then invites viewers to soak in all the details. There is something simple and beautiful about the show’s casual, rambling quality, whether that involves tagging along with the whole family on a trip to England or witnessing an argument between Sam and her kids about giving up cell phones for a week. Better Things is a low-key, joyful, and enriching pleasure, and when this season ends, it will be deeply missed. —J.C.

Photo: Beth Dubber/ HULU

Too many of this year’s shows about scammers are underwhelming. Sure, they’re fun, and if that’s what you’re looking for, it’ll still hit the spot, but an okayish scam show is still just an okayish TV experience. The obvious exception is The Dropout, one of the few shows in 2022’s slew of scam dramas to actually nail what makes this kind of story so interesting. Amanda Seyfried’s performance as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is mesmerizing, largely because it’s a portrait of Holmes slowly becoming the famous failed CEO. The guest cast is stellar (Laurie Metcalf!), the slow build to the company’s collapse is great, and it manages to find a tone that is neither too grave nor too light. And the music! The Dropout, baby — you’re a firework. —K.V.A.