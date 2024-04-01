Now, What’s on the Wish List for Beyoncé’s Act III?

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé said shake it in the club. Beyoncé said shake it at the rodeo. Where in the world will Beyoncé say to shake it next? The existence of Cowboy Carter, a.k.a Act II, implies the existence of Act III. While most fans are assuming she’ll reclaim rock music, and judging by the way Beyoncé keeps secrets, Act III could be anything. Below, sixteen unhinged, wishful guesses, one for each carriage drivin’ away:

1. Act III: Bey & Co.

2. A Parliament-funkadelic album.

3. Soft ’70s Laurel Canyon folk rock.

4. Lovers’-rock reggae.

5. A French yé-yé music/Françoise Hardy–ish album.

6. Beyoncé goes punk.

7. She could be cookin’ a cabaret joint at this point.

8. All novelty covers collaboration with Weird Al Yankovic that will also celebrate polka music.

9. Another Jack White collab.

10. A whole record that sounds like “Sweet Dreams.”

11. Pure opera, a return to her Carmen Jones roots.

12. Ten-hour Beyoncé ASMR.

13. Beyoncé saves future pop music today with a PC Music album produced by A.G. Cook.

14. Act III: The Musical!

15. Have we considered a K-pop pivot? Beyoncé on Inkigayo?

16. Big-band jazz full swing-revival Brian Setzer–type of shit, and that’s where we get the third Gaga collab, live in Vegas