Rumi Carter Is Keeping Billboard Records in the Family

No one told Destiny’s grandchildren that they would be competing against each other for musical achievements. Beyoncé’s two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, have both broken the record for youngest-charting female artist in Billboard Hot 100 history, according to Billboard. Blue Ivy broke the record in 2019 with “Brown Skin Girl,” while Rumi recently charted with “Protector” from Cowboy Carter this week. While they are not the youngest artists to ever chart in Billboard’s history — that honor goes to Jordy’s 1993 hit “Dur Dur D’être Bébé!” — they are the youngest sisters to chart, with Blue Ivy still holding the reign of youngest artist for a featured appearance in Jay-Z’s “Glory” in 2012. As for their brother Sir? Maybe he’ll get a song during Act III. He does have experience in the studio.