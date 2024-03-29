Where Are the Visuals?!

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

You might as well grab a bowl and a spoon from your cabinet and start slurping up air because you will not be getting even a crumb of act ii: Cowboy Carter visuals — tonight at least. Despite releasing a teaser trailer and dropping hints that in-demand artist and model, Nadia Lee Cohen, would direct, Beyoncé has once again refused to give us a visual album a la her self-titled project, Lemonade, and Black Is King. This is a dark path we’ve traveled before. Renaissance, the first act in the three album cycle, arrived with but an 18-second clip of Beyoncé’s silhouette in a cowboy hat and tassel jacket. The people plead. She didn’t relent. “You are the visual, baby,” she answered during a stop on the Renaissance World Tour last year. Actually, that’s not the truth, Beyoncé. Why would you tease it if we can’t have it? If we buy Cécred, would that make a difference in this celebrity-as-entrepreneur hellscape? The people need answers.