Beyoncé Reminds Us What It Means to Be an Innovator

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Beyoncé turned the Dolby Theater into a rodeo— there were already a few cowboy hats in the room anyhow. After celebrating the release of Cowboy Carter in Japan, Bey headed to Los Angeles for the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night to accept the Innovator Award, presented to her by Cowboy Carter collaborator Stevie Wonder. “Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I could listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you,” began Beyoncé before thanking him for playing the harmonica on “Jolene.” As she reflected on the meaning of the award, she tied it back to a central theme and inspiration of the album, “Being an innovator often means being criticized, which will often test your mental strength… My hope is that we are more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions.” She left hand in hand with Wonder as they walked off the stage; they’re probably planning what Act III has left in store for us.