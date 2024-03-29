Beyoncé Tips Her Cowboy Hat to Tokyo

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Even Beyoncé couldn’t resist cherry blossom season. For the release of her all-American album, act ii: Cowboy Carter, she celebrated with an autograph signing for 150 fans at Tower Records in… Japan? She can never let us know her next move. Just a few hours ago, Sony Music Japan announced that Beyoncé was on her way for a special meet and greet, and naturally, everyone immediately wished teleportation was real. “beyoncé is the most unpredictable artist ever because why would she take a flight to JAPAN out of all countries to sign CDs of her new COUNTRY album on release day,” wrote one fan on Twitter. After all, the most American thing to do is to go to another country to celebrate your success. Below are some of the lucky cowboys who got to tip their hat to Bey.

Beyoncé shaking hands with fans at her #CowboyCarter signing event in Japan. pic.twitter.com/QtxSyD0JJm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2024

BEYONCÉ HAS BEEN SPOTTED IN JAPAN GET UP😭❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/cgO8trohOp — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) March 29, 2024

WATCH TILL THE END

特大ファンサービスをいただきました

我が一生に悔いなし pic.twitter.com/ov0O21vc9s — BEYONCE JPN (@BeyJapan) March 29, 2024

Beyoncé interacting with fans at her #CowboyCarter event in Japan. pic.twitter.com/EglrK7tE2w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2024