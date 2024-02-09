Does Madame Tussauds Also Think Beyoncé Is Italian?

Everybody on mute. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Madame Tussauds is so goofy. After botching a Beyoncé wax figure in 2017, ingeniously giving the mother of many the Kate Plus 8 special, the unsettling tourist trap has botched a Beyoncé yet again. This time, the replica doesn’t look like Kate Gosselin; it looks like Leah Remini, the anti-Scientology activist of Sicilian descent. One glance and you’ll see the eerie similarity between their jawlines, cheek volume, makeup, and wavy blonde tendrils. But why Leah Remini? Well, perhaps the museum is telling us something subliminal. Like, maybe it also thinks Beyoncé is Italian, just like a failed Florida congressman and conspiracy theorist once suggested? Has the Ann Marie Lastrassi agenda permeated the wax factory?

While we wait for more clues, we do know Remini isn’t upset about the jokes. “I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!” she responded on Twitter. “This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!”