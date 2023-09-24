Megan Thee Stallion Shared a Stage With Her Idol

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood, Taylor Hill/Getty Images

When it comes to fan covers that might not necessarily have that Parkwood production value, you may have seen comments joking, “We have the Renaissance world tour at home.” But the Renaissance world tour in Beyoncé’s home? Oh, trust, no expense was spared. At her tour’s stop in Houston on September 23, Bey surprised the audience at the NRG Stadium with another hometown hottie: Megan Thee Stallion. The pair performed their “Savage” remix live together for the first time since it was released in 2020. Despite how hype Club Renaissance got, it’s possible that no one was more excited than Meg and Beyoncé themselves. “Don’t she make you proud, Houston? She makes me proud. I love you, queen,” Beyoncé said during their joint performance. With childlike joy, Meg immediately replied, “I love you, Beyoncé! Aaaaaaaaaahh!!!!”

The Hot Girl Coach recounted her experience in a vlog posted to TikTok on September 26. “Bitch, I will never shut the fuck because I performed with Beyoncéeeee!,” she gushes in the video’s narration. It is her right to be annoying about it — she’s cool with Beyoncé and cashing Beyoncé checks. Not everybody can say that. Over a clip of her sobbing backstage, Meg told fans that the performance was serious for her: “Y’all don’t know how many times I have cried this goddamn weekend, like y’all don’t understand [that] Beyoncé is my idol.”

Houston’s Hottie was especially gagged by the fact that the “woman that is the woman of all the womans” complimented her performance. “She was like, ‘Shake that shit queen, look how that thang is moving, that thang is thanging, cousin!’ I was really trying to hold myself and be a bad bitch, cause I’m still onstage, but I look up at Beyoncé, and I’m like, Where the fuck am I?” Megan and her late mom are huge fans, she says in the vlog, and she didn’t take the opportunity lightly. The weight of it all even made her give into an intrusive thought and snatch the lashes off her best friend’s lids.

Meg appears to have dropped out of a headlining performance at New York’s Global Citizen Festival just to make this show (organizers cited an “unforeseen scheduling conflict”). The rapper wasn’t the only celeb who cleared her schedule. While the attendance list might not necessarily compare to Bey’s star-studded birthday show in Los Angeles, her Houston homecoming still attracted plenty of famous faces. Notably, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson were all photographed in the audience, which means that five past members of Destiny’s Child were present that night. (Presumably, the sixth one didn’t have her luggage ready.)

