Beyoncé Announces Act II of Renaissance, Y’all

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Did you know that country music was spread from a Mexican AM radio station, owned by a guy who wanted to sell his plastic Jesus statues? And the job he had before that was even weirder. This might not be something Beyoncé knows, but her teaser video for Renaissance Act II is replete with country radio imagery. The short starts with a taxi driver driving down country roads (presumably in Texas), listening to AM radio. A sign reads “RADIO TEXAS, 100,000 Watts of healing power,” alluding to the illegally high wattage of the “border blaster” radio stations. Folks of all stripes gaze at her billboard in a “You look lonely, I can fix that” kind of way. She can fix that, with a twangified country act of Renaissance. Here’s everything we know.

Were there hints this was coming?

Fans speculated Beyoncé’s next album was immanent when she appeared at the Grammys in a white Stetson. And took pictures with everyone like she was Minnie Mouse at Disneyland. At that event, only Taylor Swift announced a new album, and yet Yoncé’s silence spoke as loud.

The album rollout was presaged with a Verizon Super Bowl commercial, as well. Because why shouldn’t Tony Hale be one of the first people to know Renaissance Act II was coming?

How country are we talking?

Imagery-wise? Hella. The teaser video featured allusions to Paris, Texas, the aforementioned AM radio stations that propagated country in the 50’s, and some hits from that time when country, rock and roll, and R&B were kind of undifferentiated. Sonically, we only know so much. “Texas Hold ‘Em” is banjo-heavy (provided by Rhiannon Giddens). “16 Carriages” starts as a country ballad, but builds to something more cinematic.

There are already singles?

The first and last track — “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” are out on Tidal and YouTube.

Another 16-track project from Beyoncé is on the way. First released track titles:



1. Texas Hold 'Em

16. 16 Carriages#actii pic.twitter.com/aub43tgYYw — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) February 12, 2024

Who’s collabing?

Renaissance Act II will feature Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Raphael Saadiq, Hit-Boy, Nathan Ferraro, Killah B, and Rhiannon Giddens.

When does Renaissance Act II come out?

The curtain rises on Renaissance Act II March 29.