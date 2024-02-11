Listen to the First (and Last) Track of Renaissance Act II

Photo: Ivy Park/YouTube

Beyoncé has decided we’re ready for more Renaissance. After teasing a tease during a Super Bowl ad, Beyoncé announced that Renaissance Act II is coming March 29. Shortly after the announcement, two tracks dropped on Tidal: the album’s first track (“Texas Hold ‘Em”), and the last “16 Carriages.” Both songs are serving country in a God-honoring way. “Texas Hold ‘Em” features banjo plucking and violin from Pulitzer-winning Rhiannon Giddens. And “16 Carriages” goes from acoustic twang to a burning, “this is going to go so hard in a trailer” chorus. The rollout for Renaissance Act II started with Beyoncé’s cowboy hat at the 2024 Grammys (or Reneigh, depending on your point of view). Knowles spent most of last year touring Act 1 and filming/promoting the Renaissance tour doc. Will there be another concert film, with independent distribution? We can only hope.