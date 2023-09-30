Beyoncé May Bring the Mute Challenge to a Theater Near You

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Taylor Swift isn’t the only artist making deals with AMC Theatres. According to Variety and Deadline, Beyoncé may be bringing the best-selling tour by a female artist to the big screens this winter. Deadline alleges that the Renaissance concert film will potentially be released on December 1 as an early Christmas gift to the BeyHive. It was reportedly shot at her Houston concert — a.k.a. the same concert with Megan Thee Stallion. There’s no word yet on who will be directing the movies but she has co-directed several of her own musical films in the past, including Lemonade and Black Is King. Variety claims that CAA held preliminary talks with studios for a project that includes elements of her concert tour, a visual album (Finally!), and a behind-the-scenes documentary. However, there’s no confirmation on what the theatrical release will include and if the other elements are a part of her previous deal with Netflix or other possible streamers.

Vulture has reached out to AMC Theatres for comment but has not received a response yet— we assume AMC is just practicing for the mute challenge.