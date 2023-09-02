Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

DJ Khaled’s catchphrases aren’t just silly li’l quirks or memes from 2015; when he says, “Another one!” he’s not kidding. As Beyoncé’s first special guest on the Renaissance World tour, Khaled truly wanted to be the best for Bey by bringing along some friends during his 45-minute set. The first cameo of the night was from 2 Chainz, who sang “Watch Out” and “I’m Different” and dedicated a portion of his set to those who have birthdays and want… someone with a big butt. It didn’t just stop there; Wiz Khalifa became surprise no. 2 with “Young, Wild & Free” and the Fast and Furious favorite “See You Again.” At this point, most people just assumed that’s everyone that was on Khaled’s guest list. But who is Khaled if not a man who delivers another and another one? The last four musicians who took the stage were Offset From Migos, Coi Leray, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Wayne. Mind you, this was all before Beyoncé. She hasn’t even graced the stage yet. While during Beyoncé’s official set, there were no cameos besides Blue Ivy (but we already knew that), Khaled’s friends stayed to celebrate and became the world’s richest “Electric Slide” group (allegedly drunk Kris Jenner included).

Lil Wayne opening up for Beyoncé’s first #RENAISSANCEWorldTour show in Los Angeles. Among the rest of the openers DJ Khaled brought up:



- Coi Leray

- Offset

- 2 Chainz

- Roddy Rich

- Wiz Khalifa pic.twitter.com/MfLXvrh3NQ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 2, 2023