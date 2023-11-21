Bikeriders Is Being Peddled to Other Studios

Elvis. Photo: 20th Century Studios

Help, Disney has fallen off its bike! Bikeriders, New Regency’s Jeff Nichols film that has already wheeled on through the festival circuit, will no longer be released by 20th Century Studios/Disney, according to Deadline. The movie, which stars Austin Butler, Jodie “Up-and-” Comer, and Tom Hardy, was originally scheduled for release on December 1 but was postponed following the announcement that Beyoncé’s Renaissance film would premiere on that day. Bikeriders is now being shopped to other studios and streamers who may be more interested in this crime drama about a midwestern motorcycle gang, inspired by photographer Danny Lyon’s book of the same name. We hope New Regency can put that pedal to the metal and sell this thing because Comer deserves only the best.