Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

With her Best Original Song win for Barbie’s “What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish has become the youngest person to win two Oscars in Academy Award history. And also Finneas was there. The pair also second-time winners of the Triple Crown (Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe for a movie song). “I had a nightmare about this last night,” Eilish said as she accepted her statuette. “Thank you to Greta,” she added. “I love you! Thank you for this. I’m so thankful for this song and for this movie, and the way that it made me feel. And this goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is. And I want to thank my team and my parents. I love you guys so much.” She also thanked her dance and choir teachers, and her friend Zoe “for playing Barbies with me growing up and being by my side forever.” Finneas thanked his collaborators, his and Eilish’s parents, and his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski. Finneas and Billie Eilish previously GOGG’d (Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe) for the title track to the James Bond film No Time to Die.