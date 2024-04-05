Billie Eilish Invites You to Be Her Close Personal Friend (on Instagram)

Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Billie Eilish loves all things green: her former hair, the environment, and now all of her fans on her close friends story on Instagram. On April 4, her followers noticed a little green bubble circling on her story, with photos of some possible album cover art (her profile pic is blue) and a new-to-us tattoo. Adding someone to the sacred space of a close friends story is a big deal, especially for someone who is on the receiving end of many parasocial relationships. Us normies just use it for soft-launches with our new beaus, late nights we don’t want employers to see, and maybe a little crying moment here and there. But for two-time Oscar winner Miss Billie Eilish? It’s all about the upcoming album roll-out.

As the latest big celeb to add her followers to the glowing green circle, she has an opportunity to really (Instagram) reel it in, besides just getting everyone hyped for her blue era. Here’s what Eilish could use her close friends story for:

-Roasting her ex Jesse Rutherford

-Letting us vote on her next hair color

-Elaborating more about how she feels about TikTokers

-Removing her brother Finneas from her close friends story just for the bit

-Finally revealing if she owns a horse or not