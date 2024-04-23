Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images, Epic Games

To the tune of “Chug Jug With You” (and “American Boy,” I guess)

Number one victory royale

Yeah Fortnite, we ‘bout to get down (get down)

Billie Eilish on the board right now

Gonna headline Tomato Town

Billie Eilish will drop into Fortnite on April 23 as a playable character for Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game with mechanics similar to Rock Band. She’ll be joining the likes of Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd. There’s no word yet on what exactly an Eilish x Fortnite collaboration will entail. From past events and sneak peeks, players will probably play as Eilish on the main stage using her top hits like “Happier Than Ever,” “Therefore I Am,” and “Bad Guy.” Maybe Eilish will debut a new single on the virtual stage as a surprise? There are obviously plenty of moves players can choose from. Well, maybe ones that were not the subject of a lawsuit.