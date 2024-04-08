Billie Eilish’s Latest Hits Will Be Hard and Soft

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Billie Eilish is back with a new collection of hits, of the hard and soft varieties. The singer-songwriter’s third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, is out May 17. She’s been teasing the album for a few days now, after adding all of her fans to her “close friends” Instagram Story; she also recently posted a new tattoo that now appears to be of the album title. Today, she revealed the album art of her falling through a door underwater. But that’s all we’re getting beforehand. Eilish wrote on Instagram that she’s not releasing singles because “i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP” She also won’t be releasing bonus tracks or too many physical variants of the record in the name of sustainability, after she previously criticized artists who do so to increase their sales.

Eilish once again worked with her brother, Finneas, on the album, which follows her second LP, Happier Than Ever — not to mention their second Oscar win, for Barbie’s “What Was I Made For?” “Finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it,” Eilish shared. And we’ll have to wait ’til May 17 to hear even a lick of it.