Billie Eilish Sharpied Melissa McCarthy at the SAG Awards

Even outside of her role in Swarm, Billie Eilish has a cult following. At the 2024 SAG Awards, Eilish was asked to sign a fan’s face. Before you alert the authorities, we should note that said fan was fellow presenter Melissa McCarthy. The pair have met several times before, and McCarthy also noted that Eilish’s mother was her first improv teacher. “Guess who she was pregnant with? It was you,” McCarthy blurted nervously. Before they presented the award in the Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series category, McCarthy pulled out a Sharpie and asked for a signature. Eilish initially declined to ruin her “beautiful” dress. Her face, however? Not a problem. Watch McCarthy face the consequences below.