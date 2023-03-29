Bobby Axelrod’s Vacation Is Over

Oopsie! Back in March, someone made a wittle swipup and now we know some big news before we’re supposed to. Gossip win! While on the NBC Sports show Football Night in Chicago, comedian and Billions star Dan Soder accidentally revealed that season seven of the Showtime series, which marks the return of Damien Lewis, will be the show’s last. “Season seven, the final season of Billions, on its way,” Soder, who plays strange-and-sweet Mafee, said on the program, which seems pretty direct. “Am I not supposed to say that? I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that. I think so. It’s fine.” Mike Berman, the show’s host, helpfully added: “Doesn’t matter. You just said it.” In the first trailer, Bobby Axelrod is back in business. “That’s the problem with vacations,” he said. “They always end too soon.” Though the show is wrapping up, never fear, Billions fans (Dollars? Hedges? Bills?). The Billions Televisual Universe will soldier on — Showtime still plans on producing spinoff shows, including ones currently titled Millions and Trillions (not a joke). The final season lands on August 11.

