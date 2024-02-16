Billy Joel Wants to Start His Own Traveling Wilburys

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images, Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Meet your new Fantastic Four: The Piano Man, the Englishman in New York, Slow Hand Jr., and … the Desperado. Billy Joel has teased that he’s been keen to form his own supergroup for a while now, telling Howard Stern in a recent interview that a bucket-list achievement would be assembling a crew that could parallel the Traveling Wilburys. “I thought about putting together a band,” Joel explained. “Me, Don Henley, and Sting, and maybe John Mayer on guitar.” (He also wouldn’t mind Paul McCartney, but “I don’t have the nerve to do that. I can’t. He was in the superest group of all.”) The main obstacle, Joel noted, is his friends are too damn busy: “You always say to the other guys, ‘Yeah, I’ll see you on the road and we’ll get together,’ and you never do it.” Since we’re spitballing here, who’s on drums? “Ringo would be good. Ringo is a great drummer. He doesn’t get the credit he deserved.” And if a second guitarist is required? “My favorite guy died recently: Jeff Beck. He’s brilliant. The other guy would be Jimmy Page.” We’ll admit their coordinated group sunglasses photo has potential.