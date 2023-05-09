Netflix’s Bird Box Is Migrating to Barcelona

Hola, Bird Box–istas. We are inching closer to the second installment in the Bird Box franchise, which is apparently taking the Real World approach and just popping into different cities. Yes, those ooky-spooky monsters that will kill you if you look at them are back, and this time they’re attacking Barcelona. In the full trailer, the unseen creatures trick passengers into mass suicide on a frantic subway platform or self-immolation in the streets. “These things take our fears and twist them,” says Georgina Campbell, who plays Anna, a woman navigating the crumbling city to reunite a girl with her mother as some purposefully seek out the malevolent beings. The upcoming film will star Mario Casas as Sebastian, a man attempting to make it through this postapocalyptic wasteland without sight. The re-Bird Box-ening will happen on July 14, and this time maybe we don’t drive cars as part of any Bird Box challenges.

