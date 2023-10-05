Björk and Rosalía Harmonize for Fish

Make some noise for the fish. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

For anyone who ever wondered what “We Are the World” would be like if it was aimed at gay weirdos, Björk and Rosalía have the answer. The two pop oddities linked up and put out a song on November 21 to fight fish-farming in Iceland, which is something no one could have anticipated but no one should be surprised by. The song is titled “Oral” with a refrain that reflects the social issues the song’s proceeds are going toward. “Is that the right thing to do?” the two pop stars harmonize repeatedly throughout the song. “Oral” is produced by the pair, alongside Sega Bodega, and was originally written by Björk in between her 1997 album, Homogenic, and her 2001 project, Vespertine, according to a press release.



“I am offering a song me and rosalia sang together / the profits will to help the fight against fish farming in iceland,” Björk wrote in the song’s announcement, which basically doubled as a poem.

iceland has the biggest untouched nature in europe and still today it has it´s sheep roaming free in the mountains in the summers it´s fish has swum free in our lakes , rivers and fjords

so when icelandic and norwegian business men started buying fish farms in the majority of our fjords , it was a big shock and rose up as the main topic this summer , we don´t understand how they had been able to do this for a decade with almost no regulations stopping them .

The profits from the song will help pay the legal fees of the people of Fjord Seyðisfjörður, who are protesting. “Björk and Rosalía are donating all their rights to income generated by this song to the Aegis non-profit organisation to combat open pen fish farming in Iceland,” a title card that begins the video for the song says. “Their record companies have agreed to do the same.” Stream away, because these pop artists aren’t just aiming to end fish-farming; their harmonies will end your sadness.

