Why Is It Hard to Say Wakanda Forever Isn’t Good?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to do a lot of things: mourn the real and fictional loss of Chadwick Boseman, follow a billion-dollar blockbuster, introduce a Black Panther successor and an array of new characters, move the ever-shifting Marvel cinematic universe forward, and — of course — entertain the masses. Yet even with that degree of difficulty in mind, Into It host Sam Sanders felt uneasy sharing his opinion of the movie, which is that it … doesn’t quite hit.

In this week’s episode, he works out those feelings with two critics who have different views of the film, our Angelica Jade Bastien (whose critical review is a must-read) and the New York Times’ Wesley Morris, who says its message is one of the most radical acts of mass capitalism he’s ever seen. Listen to the full episode here and subscribe below.